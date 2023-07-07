Top 10 countries with the most languages

Even different villages within the same area have different languages; that's why it’s important to embrace ethnic diversity.

However, according to the World Economic Forum, "it’s clear that a multitude of languages still exist; around 40% of the world’s languages are at risk of dying out. Even in parts of the world where immense linguistic diversity remains, languages are disappearing with each subsequent generation."

However, here are the countries with the greatest number of languages spoken:

1. Guinea

The majority of people in Papua New Guinea—more than 80%—live in rural settings with little exposure to outside influences or other tribes. With 840 languages spoken nationwide, Papua New Guinea takes the top spot despite having a population of only 8.8 million. Approximately 12% of the languages spoken in the world is concentrated in a region roughly the size of California.

2. Indonesia

Indonesia has 711 different languages spoken nationwide.

3. Nigeria

Nigerians speak about 517 different native languages, though English is the lingua franca as a result of colonialism.

4. India

India has 456 languages, though Hindi is the one that is used the most. Some languages, though, have become extinct.

5. United States

In the US, 328 languages are spoken. According to a recent U.S. Census Bureau estimate, the proportion of Americans who spoke a language other than English at home tripled from 23.1 million (about 1 in 10) in 1980 to 67.8 million (approximately 1 in 5) in 2019.

6. Australia

Australia has 312 languages, 167 of which are currently spoken by native Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

7. China

There are 309 diverse languages. Mandarin is the most widely spoken language in China, however, there are many other dialects of it. Languages like Cantonese (Yue), Hakka, Min, Wu (Shanghainese), and many others are also spoken.

8. Mexico

292 languages are spoken in Mexico. The majority of Mexican official business is conducted in Spanish, although the country also recognizes 68 indigenous languages. Nahuatl and Maya are two of the most extensively utilized indigenous languages.

9. Cameroon

There are 274 languages in Cameroon. In the ten regions of Cameroon, 274 national languages are spoken by an estimated 25 million people.

10. Brazil

