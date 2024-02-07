Ladies: 5 Valentine's Day gifts for your Gen Z boyfriend that will make him swoon

Sure, they might act all chill and nonchalant, but deep down, they appreciate a thoughtful gesture just like anyone else.

So, let's spice things up this Valentine's Day and show our guys some extra affection with these unique and affordable gift ideas that'll make them smile from ear to ear.

Personalised phone case

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's face it, our Gen Z guys are practically glued to their phones, so why not gift them a personalized phone case?

Whether it's a sleek design featuring his favorite sports team or a funny meme that'll make him chuckle every time he checks his messages, a customized phone case adds a personal touch to his most prized possession.

Pulse Live Kenya

DIY memory jar

Get creative and put together a DIY memory jar filled with little notes, inside jokes, and memories you've shared together.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a sentimental gift that'll warm his heart and remind him of all the special moments you've experienced as a couple. Plus, it's a fun and budget-friendly way to show him how much he means to you.

Gaming accessories

If your guy is a gamer, consider gifting him some cool gaming accessories like a new controller, gaming headset, or even a subscription to his favorite gaming platform.

Not only will it enhance his gaming experience, but it'll also show him that you support his hobbies and interests.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Personalised playlist

Music is the language of love, so why not create a personalized playlist just for him?

Curate a selection of songs that hold special meaning to your relationship, whether it's the song that was playing during your first date or the track that always gets him grooving on the dance floor.

It's a thoughtful and romantic gift that he can listen to whenever he's missing you.

Adventure experience

ADVERTISEMENT

For the adventurous guy who loves to try new things, consider gifting him an experience he'll never forget.

Whether it's a skydiving session, a cooking class, or a weekend getaway to a nearby destination, an adventure experience is sure to thrill him and create lasting memories together.

On Valentine's Day, Netflix is releasing a new rom-com starring Gina Rodriguez as a New York sportswriter named Mack. Mack and her friends run hookup plays for one-night stands for years. However, when Mack falls for one of her targets, she must decide whether to keep playing or fall for real.Tom Ellis ("Lucifer), Damon Wayans Jr. ("New Girl," "Happy Endings"), and Liza Koshy ("Work It") also star in the movie. Business Insider USA

Remember, it's not about the price tag or the grandeur of the gift, but the thought and effort you put into making him feel loved and appreciated. So, this Valentine's Day, let's show our Gen Z boyfriends some extra TLC and make it a day to remember for both of you!