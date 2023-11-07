The sports category has moved to a new website.

For men, 7 ways to test if a lady is attracted to you

Denis Mwangi

If a woman feelings for you, there's a good chance she might express it through various ways

A black couple
Building a romantic connection can sometimes feel like navigating a labyrinth of mixed signals and subtle cues.

While there's no foolproof formula for deciphering someone's feelings, as a man, there are subtle tests you can employ to gauge a lady's interest.

Let's dive into these tests and peel back the layers beyond just words. We'll explore the intricacies of actions and reactions to uncover the mystery of attraction.

Time, they say, is the ultimate currency. If a lady invests hers in you, consider it a green light. Suggest spontaneous plans to test the waters.

If she's open and adaptable, it's a clear signal that she values your company. A woman genuinely interested in you will carve out space in her busy schedule just to be with you.

In the digital age, texting is a significant battlefield of romantic intrigue. Pay close attention to her response time. Swift and enthusiastic replies often indicate a keen interest.

Girl texting(Fortune)
Flip the script with the delayed response tactic—does she follow up? Does she express curiosity about your whereabouts? These are breadcrumbs leading to the treasure trove of her feelings.

Jealousy, when handled delicately, can be a revealing emotion. Casually mention that you spent time with someone else and observe her reaction.

A subtle hint of jealousy might betray feelings she's trying to keep under wraps.

Remember, it's not about making her uncomfortable, but rather deciphering if there's a spark waiting to ignite.

Proximity speaks volumes. During conversations, try getting a bit closer. Does she lean in, or does she maintain a comfortable distance?

If she does not retreat, it shows that she is comfortable and could signify a deeper connection.

When a woman allows you into her space, it signifies a notable level of comfort and openness.

Additionally, if she goes a step further and is willing to wear your clothes, even if its a hat, it could be a playful and intimate gesture, showcasing a sense of familiarity and a desire to be close to you, both physically and emotionally.

Compliments can be the litmus test of attraction. Offer a subtle compliment and watch her reaction. A blush, a smile, or a genuine "thank you" can be positive indicators.

Take it a step further by complimenting her appearance—does she accept it graciously, or does she seem uneasy? These responses provide valuable insights into her level of comfort and interest.

Listening is an art, and a lady genuinely attracted to you will be an attentive student. Mention something from a previous conversation and observe if she recalls the details. A good memory is a sign that she's not just engaging in small talk but is actively invested in your interactions.

Subtly integrate references to plans that involve both of you. Does she respond with enthusiasm or express a genuine interest in the possibilities?

If she's thinking about a future that includes you, consider it a confirmation of her growing affection.

Couple on a date (Spilled News)
Couple on a date (Spilled News) Pulse Live Kenya

These tests aren't foolproof, but they offer valuable insights into the labyrinth of human emotions. Remember, communication is key, so while these tests can be helpful, open and honest conversations.

If she harbours feelings for you, there's a good chance she might express it through various verbal cues. You may notice an increase in compliments directed your way, and she might find subtle ways to convey her interest.

Pay attention to the tone and frequency of her laughter—it might carry a hint of warmth and sincerity when you're around.

Additionally, she might initiate conversations, seeking opportunities to spend time with you. Keep an ear out for words of encouragement and support, as someone with romantic feelings is often inclined to uplift and express genuine care.

