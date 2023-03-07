ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

For Women: 4 signs of insecurities

Fabian Simiyu

The following are signs of insecurities in women

Unhappy woman.
Unhappy woman.

An insecurity is the feeling of being unsure about yourself. Ladies experience various forms of insecurities and there are definitely signs that can tell if someone has self-doubt.

This article has put together various signs of insecurities. Read to find out more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jealousy is not bad at all when you are dating but it depends on how far you take the feeling when everything is not right.

Women who are insecure in their relationships will always be clingy around their men even if their spouses are faithful.

Sometimes the feeling comes as a result of one's partner spending time with other ladies and others interpret it as a threat to their relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Controlling behaviour is when a lady monitors every step that her man makes even if she knows very well that her man is busy at work.

Another example of this is when a woman calls her boyfriend's friends to ascertain what she has been told just to make sure that all the details that she has been told rhyme.

How one looks has always determined the self-esteem of that particular person, especially women.

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman's body shape, weight, and skin complexion are key factors that contribute to a woman being insecure.

Society has set different standards, especially for supermodels and the majority of women always work towards achieving what they think society wants.

What happens when one doesn't achieve the perceived standards?

ADVERTISEMENT

Another sign of insecurity is when a lady becomes a compliment seeker. This is simply when a lady starts asking her fellow friend or partner how they look and they always do it repeatedly.

Others will have the tendency of looking at themselves in the mirror to check if they are attractive or on.

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

For Women: 4 signs of insecurities

For Women: 4 signs of insecurities

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

How to choose the best cooking oil (out of 25 kinds)

How to choose the best cooking oil (out of 25 kinds)

Muthoni Wa Mukiri reveals gender & name of her baby at lavish baby shower

Muthoni Wa Mukiri reveals gender & name of her baby at lavish baby shower

A guide to developing a unique fashion aesthetic

A guide to developing a unique fashion aesthetic

8 ways to use feminine energy for self-care

8 ways to use feminine energy for self-care

5 tips to quickly improve communication with your partner

5 tips to quickly improve communication with your partner

Tiwa Savage takes over London, Paris and Milan fashion week in style

Tiwa Savage takes over London, Paris and Milan fashion week in style

Why Gen Z is the most lonely generation

Why Gen Z is the most lonely generation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Too shy to shoot your shot? Here's what to do [Credit: Black Enterprise]

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

Tiwa's fashion week looks [Instagram]

Tiwa Savage takes over London, Paris and Milan fashion week in style

Black couple in bed (Courtesy)

Waiting until marriage to have sex? Here's what to know according to ChatGPT

Radio Presenter Auntie Jemimah

Auntie Jemimah opens up for the 1st time about cause of her daughter's death