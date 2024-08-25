DP Gachagua graces Deputy Governor's colourful wedding in Thika

Munania exchanged wedding vows with Charity Mbinya in an event filled with pomp and glamour in Thika, Kiambu County.

The wedding was a culmination of their enduring love and bond, with a host of dignitaries witnessing as they embarked on a new chapter.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Pastor Dorcas Gachagua wer4e among those present.

Murang'a Deputy Governor Stephen Munania weds Charity Mbinya in colourful event Pulse Live Kenya

The DP took to social media to congratulate the couple and express his joy after witnessing their union in holy matrimony writing:

“Congratulations are in order, Murang’a Deputy Governor Stephen Munania and Charity Mbinya as you start a new journey of marriage. Marriage is an institution ordained by God to be the foundation and building block of the community, society and Nation.”

Even as they embark on a new chapter and take on the responsibilities that come with it, the second in command urged the couple to continue serving the people of Murang’a selflessly.

“With my wife Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, it was delightful this evening, witnessing the colourful ceremony as you exchanged your wedding vows in Thika, Kiambu County. As you continue serve the people of Murang’a, you now have an added responsibility in family life,” DP Gachagua stated.

High-ranking guests attend wedding

High-ranking government officials and politicians who graced the event include Cabinet Secretaries Alice Wahome (Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development), Governors Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado).

Several Deputy Governors from across the country were also present as their colleague walked down the aisle.

They include Rosemary Kirika (Kiambu), Njoroge Muchiri (Nairobi), David Kinaniri (Nyeri), Mathaara Mwangi (Nyandarua), Tamalinye Koech (Narok), Nyaga Muisraeli (Tharaka Nithi), and Philomena Bineah (Trans-Nzoia).

Senators Seki Lenku (Kajiado) and Veronica Maina, as well as Members of Parliament Mary Wamaua and Onesmus Ngogoyo were also present.

Stephen Munania was elected alongside Irungu Kang’ata on a UDA party ticket.

