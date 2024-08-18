Size 8 confronts online bullies as she prays for another chance with DJ Mo

Kenyan gospel singer and ordained pastor, Size 8, has finally broken her silence regarding the state of her marriage to DJ Mo.

Weeks after announcing that she was single, Size 8 has shared her thoughts and feelings about their separation, offering insight into her decision and her hopes for the future.

Size 8 speaks on separation

ADVERTISEMENT

During the latest episode of their TV47 show, 'Love In The Wild,' Size 8 revealed that she was the one who initiated the separation from DJ Mo.

Singer and pastor Linet Munyali 'Size 8' Pulse Live Kenya

Unlike previous episodes where the couple appeared together, Size 8 appeared alone this time, discussing her reasons for the separation.

According to Size 8, separation was the best option for her at this moment. She explained that she had faced serious bullying and accusations because of her decision, with many people quick to judge her without knowing her full story.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have gone through serious bullying because of my choice. Accused of many things, and people do not even know my story. I was like, 'God, give me strength,' and I have drawn strength from the Almighty," she shared.

Size 8 urged those watching not to judge others quickly but instead to pray for them, as they may not know the whole story. "Don't be quick to judge somebody based on what you know or don't know. Take time and pray for someone... You don't know their stories," she added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Size 8’s belief in marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the separation, Size 8 made it clear that she still believes that marriage was instituted by God and that she remains a firm believer in it.

Addressing her critics, she explained that her decision to announce her single status on social media was not taken lightly.

"I am a firm believer in marriage. It was instituted by God. Most of you wondered, 'Mama, you are a servant of God, why would you put it on social media and say you're trying singlehood?'" she said.

Size 8 went on to explain that before reaching the decision to separate, she had explored all other options. "Before I reached there, I had gone through all the options that i could think of. For me to reach there is because I had no other option," she said.

DJ Mo and his wife Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Size 8 hopes for a reconciliation with DJ Mo

Although Size 8 has chosen to separate from DJ Mo, she remains hopeful that reconciliation might be possible in the future.

She expressed that if God brings about reconstruction in their marriage, it would be a dream come true for her.

"I just want to put it there for people that the fact that I requested for a separation does no mean i don't' belive in it, that's why we do this show. Sometimes things don't work out. Right now we are in a bit of a crisis but am open if God brings reconstruction in my marriage, that will be my dream," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Size 8 plead with fans to put her in prayer

In her heartfelt plea, Size 8 asked her fans to pray for her, DJ Mo, and their marriage. She acknowledged that the decision to separate was not easy and that she still loves DJ Mo deeply.

"It was not an easy decision. I thank God I am not bitter. I'm still very much in love with Mr. Muraya, but where I am right now, separation is the best way out," she confessed.

She encouraged her followers to pray for them, trusting that God, in His wisdom, will guide them through this difficult time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you are watching me, pray for me, pray for him also, and pray for us... God Almighty will do something in His own wisdom. I don't know the ending, but I know that God is good, and His nature does not change," she said.

Singer and pastor Linet Munyali 'Size 8' Pulse Live Kenya

Size 8's advice to married couples

Size 8 also took the opportunity to offer advice to couples facing challenges in their marriages.

She urged those who are struggling but still have hope to hold on and not give up too quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you are in that marriage waiting on God and so depressed, don't be depressed. There is a ministry of healing. You will see light at the end of the tunnel. When it's not that bad, vumilia (persevere), shikilia (hold on), endelea (keep going). If you have a spouse who is willing to repent and change, why can't you hold on and move on?" she advised.

However, she also acknowledged that there are times when separation or even divorce might be the best option if all other avenues have been exhausted.

"Don't give up on your home very quickly. When you seek all the options na ikatae (and they fail), then you can seek separation. It might work. But if the separation does not work completely, you can seek a divorce," she said.

Singer Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya