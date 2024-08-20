Miss Trudy tells all on her hubby's character & divorce reports

The couple has been the focus of online discussions after speculations emerged that they were headed for a divorce.

Why netizens attacked Wode Maya

In a video Miss Trudy addressed these rumours, clarifying the truth about her marriage.

The rumours began after Miss Trudy participated in an interview with a Ghanaian content creator, where she opened up about her life and marriage.

During the interview, she answered questions honestly, which led to misunderstandings among viewers.

Miss Trudy shared that she and Wode Maya do not spend as much time together as they would like because of their busy schedules. Both of them travel frequently, which limits their time together.

"He asked me a couple of questions, and I answered truthfully. For example, he asked me, 'Do you and Wode Maya spend enough time together?' And I said no, because that's the truth," Miss Trudy explained. "We don't spend enough time together because he's always traveling... And I also end up traveling a lot."

Miss Trudy also admitted that she has been struggling with her mental health and adjusting to life in Ghana.

Moving from Nairobi to Ghana has been challenging for her due to differences in food, culture, and climate. She acknowledged that her life is not perfect and that she has faced difficulties, including feelings of loneliness and depression.

"Another question was how I was doing and I said not very well. I was depressed and it's life. One thing people do online is fake that they have a perfect life. My life is not perfect. I have some ups and downs. One of them is moving toa new country. I'm born and raised in Nairobi, then I move to Ghana. It comes with it's own fair of challenges. I don't have friends, the food, culture and the weather is different," she said.

Miss Trudy defends Wode Maya against online attacks

Following the interview, Wode Maya became the target of online attacks. Some netizens accused him of being a narcissist and treating Miss Trudy poorly.

"I wouldn't say Maya is a narcissist. He's definitely not perfect and so am I. I just want you guys to be kind. We are two different people from different cultures and we are learning from our mistakes. We are going to do better," she said.

They criticised him for various reasons, including claims that he had abandoned her in Miami and that he spent lavishly on his sister's wedding while being stingy with Miss Trudy's wedding.

In her video, Miss Trudy expressed her distress over the negative comments and defended Wode Maya against the accusations.

"I don't want my honesty to be the reason as to why someone is seen as wicked," Miss Trudy said. "I would not have done this video if Maya was not being attacked left, right, and center."

She emphasised that the criticisms were unfounded and that Wode Maya is not an evil person. Instead, she explained that both of them are dealing with challenges and trying to navigate their relationship as best they can.

"I know you really care for me, but you guys got it all wrong. Maya is not an evil person. We are both dealing with a lot and we are trying to handle it the best way we know how," she said.

Miss Trudy clarifies divorce rumours

Addressing the rumours of divorce, Miss Trudy made it clear that she has no intention of ending her marriage with Wode Maya. She expressed her desire to grow old with him and refuted claims that she forced him into marriage.

"God forbid! I don't want to get divorced. When I was getting into marriage, I knew I wanted to be there until the end. I want to grow old with Maya. I'm not trying to look anywhere else," she stated.

"And some people say Trudy forces things, and I'm like, guys, really? That I forced Maya to marry me. I never forced Maya to marry me. It was a mutual agreement."

Miss Trudy acknowledged that she has experienced moments of unhappiness but clarified that these feelings are not solely due to Wode Maya. She praised him for being a supportive and loving partner and expressed her gratitude for having him in her life.

"When I say I am unhappy, there are so many things that happen in life. It doesn't mean Maya is the cause of my unhappiness. I wouldn't be here today if not for him. Maya is my best friend, my bae," she said.

Miss Trudy made a heartfelt plea to her followers to stop attacking Wode Maya. She shared how deeply it hurts her to see him criticised and explained that he has a kind heart and is a good person.

"He has the biggest heart. He's a good person. Just stop attacking him, it's not cool. When I see him sad, it makes me emotional. I've been crying... I just want to correct the wrongs I might have done unintentionally," she said.