Governor Wavinya Ndeti celebrates daughter’s milestone & exemplary performance

Charles Ouma

Wavinya Ndeti's proud moment as daughter attains new milestone

It was a proud moment for Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti as she celebrated her daughter’s exemplary performance at the luxurious Brookhouse School in Karen.

In a message crafted to celebrate her daughter’s graduation, the governor attributed the success to her daughter’s dedication, hard work, self-sacrifice, and God's grace.

"Dear daughter Alika Oduwole, your dedication, hard work, self-sacrifice, and God's grace have triumphed. I wish you God's blessings and protection as you continue to pursue your dreams.

"Congratulations on your exemplary performance and to the entire graduating class of 2024 from Brookhouse Schools," wrote the Governor on Instagram.

Photos shared on Instagram show Alika posing for pictures with her mother with family members also joining in the celebration.

Millicent Omanga’s son was also among the graduating class of 2024 from Brookhouse School.

The proud mother attended the event and celebrated his son’s milestone on social media, wishing his well in the next phase of education journey.

"Congratulations on your graduation and your well-deserved success. Best wishes for your next grand adventure, son." Omanga wrote.

She shared photos in which her son posed with family and friends while celebrating the milestone on social media.

The prestigious school had its 16th graduation ceremony on Friday, June 14.

The event was streamed live on its YouTube channel.

Millicent Omanga's son graduates
Millicent Omanga's son graduates Pulse Live Kenya
According to its website, the prestigious learning institution was established in 1981 and is a pioneer of exceptional modern education as the No.1 British Curriculum School in East Africa.

“Students aged 1 to 18 gain unrivalled independent day education across two exquisite sites in the leafy suburbs of Karen and Runda, with premium boarding school provision extended to the Karen campus.

“At Brookhouse School, children achieve academic excellence with internationally-recognised courses and complementary activities to develop their talents.” Reads an excerpt from its website.

