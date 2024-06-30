The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter weds lover in colourful ceremony

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Saada weds Nyaga in glamorous event in Machakos
Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Saada weds Nyaga in glamorous event in Machakos

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Saada Kalonzo walked down the aisle in a colourful ceremony on Saturday June 29.

The glamorous event went down in Yatta, Machakos County with a host of high-profile guests in attendance.

The venue was tastefully decorated with orange flowers as centerpieces blending perfectly with the couple’s attires.

The bride stepped out in an elegant orange gown decorated in African print patterns popularly known as Kitenge.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Saada weds Nyaga in glamorous event in Machakos
Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Saada weds Nyaga in glamorous event in Machakos Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Saada weds Nyaga in glamorous event in Machakos Pulse Live Kenya

The groom on the other hand donned a brown suit with a similar Kitenge print on the shirt that blended perfectly with the bride’s.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu Muthama and KANU party leader Gideon Moi are among those who graced the occasion and were photographed witting with Kalonzo Musyoka.

READ: Kalonzo's son weds in glamorous ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, NARC party leader Martha Karua, Makueni Women Representative Rose Museo, Machakos Women Representative Joyce Kamene, and Mwingi North MP Paul Nzengu were also present.

Sonko wished the couple well, sharing photos of the glamotrous event along with his message.

"Unto you Saada and Nyaga, on behalf of my family, I'm so happy to share this start of your wonderful journey with you both as you build your new lives together. May your beautiful marriage be full of everlasting joy. Congratulations. I wish you peace, joy, and happiness today and forever," Sonko stated.

Saada is an accomplished legal practitioner, following closely in the Wiper party leader’s footsteps.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Saada weds Nyaga in glamorous event in Machakos
Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Saada weds Nyaga in glamorous event in Machakos Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Saada weds Nyaga in glamorous event in Machakos Pulse Live Kenya

Saada holds a law degree, a Master's Degree in International Human Rights and a PhD from Leeds University.

Among the highlights of her career are serving as the Global Human Rights Assistant at Rights and Security International (RSI).

Recommended articles

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter weds lover in colourful ceremony

Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter weds lover in colourful ceremony

6 meaningful ways to extend help to victims of violent protests

6 meaningful ways to extend help to victims of violent protests

If anxiety over Finance Bill protests is overwhelming, try these 10 tips to stay sane

If anxiety over Finance Bill protests is overwhelming, try these 10 tips to stay sane

Love on the frontline: Why your Finance Bill protest buddy could be 'the one'

Love on the frontline: Why your Finance Bill protest buddy could be 'the one'

9 ways to stay informed without sacrificing your mental health

9 ways to stay informed without sacrificing your mental health

7 attires to avoid if you struggle with sweaty feet and hands

7 attires to avoid if you struggle with sweaty feet and hands

Family misfortune that pushed Oparanya to have 2 wives & a girlfriend

Family misfortune that pushed Oparanya to have 2 wives & a girlfriend

8 fun activities to strengthen family bonds

8 fun activities to strengthen family bonds

Step-by-step guide on how to remove stubborn yellow stains from your toilet

Step-by-step guide on how to remove stubborn yellow stains from your toilet

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya with his two wives Carolyn and Priscilla Oparanya

Family misfortune that pushed Oparanya to have 2 wives & a girlfriend

An AI-generated image of people protesting on the streets (Hotpot.ai)

Love on the frontline: Why your Finance Bill protest buddy could be 'the one'

Heavy socks

7 attires to avoid if you struggle with sweaty feet and hands

A man looking at his phone worried

9 ways to stay informed without sacrificing your mental health