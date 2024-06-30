Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter weds lover in colourful ceremony

The glamorous event went down in Yatta, Machakos County with a host of high-profile guests in attendance.

The venue was tastefully decorated with orange flowers as centerpieces blending perfectly with the couple’s attires.

The bride stepped out in an elegant orange gown decorated in African print patterns popularly known as Kitenge.

Kalonzo Musyoka's daughter Damarie Saada weds Nyaga in glamorous event in Machakos Pulse Live Kenya

The groom on the other hand donned a brown suit with a similar Kitenge print on the shirt that blended perfectly with the bride’s.

Martha Karua and Mike Sonko among guests present

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu Muthama and KANU party leader Gideon Moi are among those who graced the occasion and were photographed witting with Kalonzo Musyoka.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, NARC party leader Martha Karua, Makueni Women Representative Rose Museo, Machakos Women Representative Joyce Kamene, and Mwingi North MP Paul Nzengu were also present.

Sonko wished the couple well, sharing photos of the glamotrous event along with his message.

"Unto you Saada and Nyaga, on behalf of my family, I'm so happy to share this start of your wonderful journey with you both as you build your new lives together. May your beautiful marriage be full of everlasting joy. Congratulations. I wish you peace, joy, and happiness today and forever," Sonko stated.

Damarie Saada's illustrious career and following in Kalonzo Musyoka's footsteps

Saada is an accomplished legal practitioner, following closely in the Wiper party leader’s footsteps.

Saada holds a law degree, a Master's Degree in International Human Rights and a PhD from Leeds University.