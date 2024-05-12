The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kalonzo's son weds in glamorous ceremony

Charles Ouma

The event was graced by notable personalities including Azimio leader Raila Odinga

Kalonzo Musyoka's son Kelvin Muasya weds Sharon Nthoki in glamorous ceremony

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kelvin Muasya is off the market after wedding in a glamorous traditional wedding.

Muasya and her bride, Sharon Nthoki received the blessings of their parents as they entered another phase of their relationship on Saturday, May 11.

Kalonzo Musyoka's son Kelvin Muasya weds Sharon Nthoki in glamorous ceremony Kalonzo Musyoka's son Kelvin Muasya weds Sharon Nthoki in glamorous ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

The event was attended by notable personalities including Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

The bride is the Machakos County CEC for Trade, Tourism, Industry and Innovation.

The glamorous event went down at Maanzoni in Machakos County.

"A happy afternoon in Machakos County at the traditional wedding of Sharon Nthoki and Kelvin Muasya, son of my brother Kalonzo Musyoka in Maanzoni. Congrats to the couple; may bliss accompany them in this journey together," Raila Odinga noted on his social media accounts after the event.

The groom stepped out in an emerald green outfit with a brown hat.

The groom’s team donned stylish brown outfits that blended perfectly with the groom’s attire.

Kalonzo Musyoka's son Kelvin Muasya weds Sharon Nthoki in glamorous ceremony Kalonzo Musyoka's son Kelvin Muasya weds Sharon Nthoki in glamorous ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

The bride adorned an emerald dress, perfectly styled with floral print.

The bride’s team donned brown sequin dresses topped with various accessories that blended perfectly.

Kalonzo celebrated the milestone, noting that his son had married "his rib and God's appointed helper in Nthoki".

He wished the couple well as they start a new chapter of their lives.

The Wiper party boss also appreciated the former Prime Minister for gracing the event.

"Asante sana Azimo La Umoja One Kenya Party leader Raila Odinga for joining us and sharing a beautiful message. To our family and friends, your presence was invaluable," Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo Musyoka's son Kelvin Muasya weds Sharon Nthoki in glamorous ceremony Kalonzo Musyoka's son Kelvin Muasya weds Sharon Nthoki in glamorous ceremony Pulse Live Kenya
Present at the event were DAP Kenya party leader Eugene Wamalwa and Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, Makueni Governor Mutala Kilonzo Jr and county leaders.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi also graced the event.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
