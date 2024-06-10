The sports category has moved to a new website.

Men, avoid these 5 women: They'll make you fear coming home every night

Lynet Okumu

Men, beware: These 5 women will make you dread coming home

An AI-generated photo of a black couple arguing. They're sitting on a couch
An AI-generated photo of a black couple arguing. They're sitting on a couch

June is Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, and it's crucial to highlight factors that significantly impact men's mental well-being.

One often overlooked aspect is the influence of relationships on mental health. A healthy relationship can be a source of support and happiness, but a toxic one can lead to stress, anxiety, and even depression.

Here are five types of women men should avoid if they want to maintain their mental health and well-being.

Control in a relationship should be balanced and mutual. However, some women may exhibit overly controlling behaviours that can be detrimental to their partner's mental health.

This type of woman tries to dictate every aspect of your life, from your social interactions to your daily routine.

She might monitor your phone, restrict your activities, and demand constant updates on your whereabouts.

Signs to watch out for:

  • Constantly checks your phone and social media
  • Demands to know your every move
  • Limits your interactions with friends and family
Impact on mental health: Living under constant scrutiny and control can lead to feelings of suffocation, anxiety, and low self-esteem. It's essential to establish healthy boundaries and communicate openly about the need for mutual respect and trust.

Black couples arguing.
Black couples arguing.

The perpetual victim is someone who always sees herself as the wronged party in every situation. She rarely takes responsibility for her actions and often blames others for her problems.

This type of woman can drain your energy and make you feel like you're constantly walking on eggshells to avoid upsetting her.

Signs to watch out for:

  • Always blames others for her issues
  • Refuses to acknowledge her mistakes
  • Uses guilt to manipulate you

Impact on mental health: Being in a relationship with a perpetual victim can lead to emotional exhaustion and stress. It's crucial to encourage accountability and seek a balanced partnership where both parties can acknowledge and learn from their mistakes.

Sad couple in bed(Classic 105)
Sad couple in bed
Constructive criticism is healthy in any relationship, but constant criticism can be damaging.

The chronic criticiser finds fault in everything you do, making you feel inadequate and unworthy. Her negative comments can erode your self-confidence and create a toxic environment.

Signs to watch out for:

  • Frequently points out your flaws
  • Rarely acknowledges your achievements
  • Makes you feel like you can't do anything right

Impact on mental health: Constant criticism can lead to low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression. It's essential to foster a supportive and encouraging environment where both partners feel valued and appreciated.

Fighting couple
Fighting couple

An emotionally unavailable partner is someone unable or unwilling to share her feelings and connect on a deeper level.

This type of woman may seem distant, indifferent, or unresponsive to your emotional needs. Her lack of emotional engagement can make you feel lonely and unsupported.

Signs to watch out for:

  • Avoids discussing feelings and emotions
  • Keeps conversations superficial
  • Shows little interest in your emotional well-being

Impact on mental health: Feeling emotionally neglected can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness. It's important to seek a partner who is willing to engage emotionally and build a strong, supportive connection.

Couple fighting
Couple fighting

While some drama is inevitable in any relationship, a high-drama queen thrives on conflict and chaos.

She may blow small issues out of proportion, create unnecessary drama, and thrive on emotional turmoil. This type of woman can turn your life into a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Signs to watch out for:

  • Frequently overreacts to minor issues
  • Enjoys creating conflicts
  • Keeps you constantly on edge

Impact on mental health: Constant drama can lead to chronic stress, anxiety, and emotional fatigue. It's crucial to maintain a peaceful and stable environment where conflicts are resolved calmly and constructively.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

