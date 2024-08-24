Mama Ida Odinga reveals her special mission this year as she turns 74

Mama Ida shared that her focus in her 74th year of life will be on helping people affected by mental health issues.

“My theme for this year is how to deal with mental health particularly mental health problems among the youth. I want many to join me so that as many as possible become champions of campaign against mental health problems.” Mama Ida explained.

She emphasized the importance of mental well-being and the need for increased awareness and support for those struggling with mental health challenges, revealing that she will be partnering with Chiromo hospital.

“I am partnering with Chiromo hospital on this and I want as many people as possible to join me so that we deal with these issues. We have seen the problems in High Schools, in homes where people who love each other turn against each other killing each other. These issues can be resolved if only we can get help from experts,” Mama Ida added.

Gladys Wanga, Babu Owino and Millie Odhiambo celebrate Mama Ida on her birthday

A number of leaders, including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Homabay Governor Gladys Wanga and Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo.

Born on August 24 1950, Mama Ida Odinga has been a towering figure in Kenya's political, business and social circles.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi having graduated in 1973.