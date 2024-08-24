The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mama Ida Odinga reveals her special mission this year as she turns 74

Charles Ouma

Mama Ida Odinga celebrated her 74th birthday with a heartwarming message in which she revealed her special mission this year

Mama Ida Odinga and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
Mama Ida Odinga, the spouse of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has celebrated her 74th birthday with a special message in which she revealed what will be her focus in this year of her life.

Mama Ida shared that her focus in her 74th year of life will be on helping people affected by mental health issues.

“My theme for this year is how to deal with mental health particularly mental health problems among the youth. I want many to join me so that as many as possible become champions of campaign against mental health problems.” Mama Ida explained.

She emphasized the importance of mental well-being and the need for increased awareness and support for those struggling with mental health challenges, revealing that she will be partnering with Chiromo hospital.

Raila Odinga & his wife Ida Odinga celebrating their 50th anniversary at Kempinski on August 24, 2023
“I am partnering with Chiromo hospital on this and I want as many people as possible to join me so that we deal with these issues. We have seen the problems in High Schools, in homes where people who love each other turn against each other killing each other. These issues can be resolved if only we can get help from experts,” Mama Ida added.

A number of leaders, including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Homabay Governor Gladys Wanga and Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo.

The ODM Party: We want to wish Mama @IdaOdinga the best wishes as she turns a year older today. Happy Birthday Min Piny…

Gladys Wanga, E.G.H.: Join me in wishing our one and only Min Piny, Dr.

@IdaOdinga the very best on her birthday. Happy birthday Mama Ida!

Embakasi MP Babu Owino (R) with Mama Ida Odinga (C) at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary celebration
Embakasi MP Babu Owino (R) with Mama Ida Odinga (C) at Akothee Foundation's 1-year anniversary celebration Pulse Live Kenya
Babu Owino: Happy birthday Mum Ida Odinga.Cheers to another trip around the sun.You are one of a kind and we love you.

Born on August 24 1950, Mama Ida Odinga has been a towering figure in Kenya's political, business and social circles.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi having graduated in 1973.

Mama Ida met Odinga while at the institution with a relationship that resulted in marriage blossoming.

