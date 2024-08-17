Waiguru tipped for major political bid in 2027 during G7 meeting in Machakos

Women Governors have called on Kenyans to rally behind their efforts to increase female representation in leadership positions, aiming to advance gender equality and foster inclusive governance.

Speaking during the launch of the G7 strategy in Machakos, Council of Governors (COG) Chair Anne Waiguru emphasised the group's determination to rally Kenyans in supporting the re-election of incumbent women Governors and the election of additional women leaders to achieve the G24 dream.

Further Kwale Governor Fatuma Mohamed Achani and former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu publicly announced their support for Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for the presidency in 2027.

Ngilu said time was ripe for Waiguru to ascend to the top seat having experience as governor and cabinet secretary.

Achani on the other hand said Waiguru had proven her leadership in her role as the CoG chairperson which she is the first woman to hold.

The Governors expressed their commitment to ensuring that more women are elected in more political seats in the 2027 general elections.

Growing influence of women in politics

Waiguru praised the appointment of Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairperson, noting that it signifies the growing influence of women in Kenya's political landscape.

She also lauded the achievements of Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, who serves as the chairperson of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), highlighting that these two women hold leadership positions in Kenya's largest political parties.

“This embodies the very essence and momentum of the G7, which strives to empower and elevate women to the highest leadership ranks. This is no small accomplishment,” Waiguru said.

Support for aspiring women leaders

The Kirinyaga Governor assured women considering running for positions in the upcoming 2027 general elections that they could count on the full support of the G7 group.

“I want you to know that we are here for you. I want to assure you that you have our full support. Through this strategy, we are committed to providing the guidance and assistance you need to succeed,” she added.

Waiguru also called on male Governors serving their final term in office to support their female deputies or mentor other women leaders to take up significant positions.

She urged women and other leaders to back the G7’s efforts in promoting gender equality and inclusive governance, stating, “Let us work together to build a future where women’s voices are not only heard but are integral to the decision-making processes that shape our nation.”

