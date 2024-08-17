The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Waiguru tipped for major political bid in 2027 during G7 meeting in Machakos

Amos Robi

The Governors expressed their commitment to ensuring that more women are elected in more political seats in the 2027 general elections.

Women Governors during the G7 Governors meeting in Machakos
Women Governors during the G7 Governors meeting in Machakos
  • Kwale Governor Fatuma Mohamed Achani and former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu publicly supported Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for the presidency in 2027
  • The Governors are committed to ensuring more women are elected
  • Women Governors in Kenya are advocating for increased female representation in leadership positions to advance gender equality

Women Governors have called on Kenyans to rally behind their efforts to increase female representation in leadership positions, aiming to advance gender equality and foster inclusive governance.

Speaking during the launch of the G7 strategy in Machakos, Council of Governors (COG) Chair Anne Waiguru emphasised the group's determination to rally Kenyans in supporting the re-election of incumbent women Governors and the election of additional women leaders to achieve the G24 dream.

Further Kwale Governor Fatuma Mohamed Achani and former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu publicly announced their support for Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for the presidency in 2027.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani during the G7 Governors meeting in Machakos
Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani during the G7 Governors meeting in Machakos

READ: Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 proposes additional MP seats

Ngilu said time was ripe for Waiguru to ascend to the top seat having experience as governor and cabinet secretary.

Achani on the other hand said Waiguru had proven her leadership in her role as the CoG chairperson which she is the first woman to hold.



Governor Anne Waiguru during the G7 Governors meeting
Governor Anne Waiguru during the G7 Governors meeting

READ: Cleophas Malala: Real reason behind my ouster as UDA secretary general

Waiguru praised the appointment of Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairperson, noting that it signifies the growing influence of women in Kenya's political landscape.

She also lauded the achievements of Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, who serves as the chairperson of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), highlighting that these two women hold leadership positions in Kenya's largest political parties.

“This embodies the very essence and momentum of the G7, which strives to empower and elevate women to the highest leadership ranks. This is no small accomplishment,” Waiguru said.

Women Governors during the G7 Governors meeting in Machakos
Women Governors during the G7 Governors meeting in Machakos

READ: How to impeach a Deputy President in Kenya according to the Constitution

The Kirinyaga Governor assured women considering running for positions in the upcoming 2027 general elections that they could count on the full support of the G7 group.

“I want you to know that we are here for you. I want to assure you that you have our full support. Through this strategy, we are committed to providing the guidance and assistance you need to succeed,” she added.

Waiguru also called on male Governors serving their final term in office to support their female deputies or mentor other women leaders to take up significant positions.

Women Governors during the G7 Governors meeting in Machakos
Women Governors during the G7 Governors meeting in Machakos

READ: I have 17 damning accusations: Malala threatens to send UDA bigshots packing

She urged women and other leaders to back the G7’s efforts in promoting gender equality and inclusive governance, stating, “Let us work together to build a future where women’s voices are not only heard but are integral to the decision-making processes that shape our nation.”

The event was graced by other prominent women Governors and political figures, including Raila Odinga’s spouse, Ida Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

ADVERTISEMENT





