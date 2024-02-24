With Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga eyeing the Africa Union Commission chairmanship, the race to succeed him at both national and community politics has gathered momentum with Ida Odinga endorsing nominated MP John Mbadi for the next Luo Nyanza kingpin.
This is the heartbeat of Baba - Ida Odinga reveals preferred candidate to succeed Raila
Mama Ida explained that the preferred successor who she referred to as "the heartbeat of Baba" has been with Raila for years and acquired knowledge to lead the community.
Speaking during a public function at Nyandiwa in Suba South constituency, Mama Ida noted a number of leaders have been groomed and the community should not be apprehensive of any gap in leadership should Raila succeed in his bid.
"Baba sent me to tell you that you should be calm and never stress your hearts because even if he goes to lead Africa and leaves Kenyan politics, he's left behind his brave and competent sons and daughters who can continue with his work," Ida explained.
She heaped praises on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party national chairman, John Mbadi noting that he has been with Raila for many years and has learnt a lot in the processes, making him a suitable candidate to take over the mantle from the former Prime Minister.
"All the years that you've been with Baba, you've gained more knowledge and leadership skills that you can use to lead the people. Are you not able?" Ida noted, referring to Mbadi who was also in attendance.
"This is the heartbeat of Baba," Ida added while referring to the MP as Mbadi Nyang’ (Mbadi the crocodile), a political nickname that the fierce lawmaker has embraced amid applause from the crowd that roared in agreement.
Mbadi cautions those celebrating Raila's exit
When he took to the podium, Mbadi assured those in attendance that the exit of Odinga from politics to concentrate in his role should he succeed will leave no vacuum.
"Those who are celebrating Raila’s exit are probably our opponents from the UDA party who think it will be easier for them to win the next election if Raila is out of Kenyan politics. I want to tell all of you that you'll be surprised by the results," Mbadi stated when he took to the podium.
The event was attended by several leaders from the region, with those in attendance throwing their weight behind the nominated Member of Parliament.
