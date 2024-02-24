This is the heartbeat of Baba - Ida Odinga reveals preferred candidate to succeed Raila

Speaking during a public function at Nyandiwa in Suba South constituency, Mama Ida noted a number of leaders have been groomed and the community should not be apprehensive of any gap in leadership should Raila succeed in his bid.

"Baba sent me to tell you that you should be calm and never stress your hearts because even if he goes to lead Africa and leaves Kenyan politics, he's left behind his brave and competent sons and daughters who can continue with his work," Ida explained.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She heaped praises on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party national chairman, John Mbadi noting that he has been with Raila for many years and has learnt a lot in the processes, making him a suitable candidate to take over the mantle from the former Prime Minister.

"All the years that you've been with Baba, you've gained more knowledge and leadership skills that you can use to lead the people. Are you not able?" Ida noted, referring to Mbadi who was also in attendance.

"This is the heartbeat of Baba," Ida added while referring to the MP as Mbadi Nyang’ (Mbadi the crocodile), a political nickname that the fierce lawmaker has embraced amid applause from the crowd that roared in agreement.

Mbadi cautions those celebrating Raila's exit

ADVERTISEMENT

When he took to the podium, Mbadi assured those in attendance that the exit of Odinga from politics to concentrate in his role should he succeed will leave no vacuum.

"Those who are celebrating Raila’s exit are probably our opponents from the UDA party who think it will be easier for them to win the next election if Raila is out of Kenyan politics. I want to tell all of you that you'll be surprised by the results," Mbadi stated when he took to the podium.

Minority Leader John Mbadi Pulse Live Kenya