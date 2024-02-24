The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

This is the heartbeat of Baba - Ida Odinga reveals preferred candidate to succeed Raila

Charles Ouma

Mama Ida explained that the preferred successor who she referred to as "the heartbeat of Baba" has been with Raila for years and acquired knowledge to lead the community.

File image of Mama Ida Odinga with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga
File image of Mama Ida Odinga with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga

With Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga eyeing the Africa Union Commission chairmanship, the race to succeed him at both national and community politics has gathered momentum with Ida Odinga endorsing nominated MP John Mbadi for the next Luo Nyanza kingpin.

Recommended articles

Speaking during a public function at Nyandiwa in Suba South constituency, Mama Ida noted a number of leaders have been groomed and the community should not be apprehensive of any gap in leadership should Raila succeed in his bid.

"Baba sent me to tell you that you should be calm and never stress your hearts because even if he goes to lead Africa and leaves Kenyan politics, he's left behind his brave and competent sons and daughters who can continue with his work," Ida explained.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo
ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo ODM leader Raila Odinga and former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

She heaped praises on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party national chairman, John Mbadi noting that he has been with Raila for many years and has learnt a lot in the processes, making him a suitable candidate to take over the mantle from the former Prime Minister.

"All the years that you've been with Baba, you've gained more knowledge and leadership skills that you can use to lead the people. Are you not able?" Ida noted, referring to Mbadi who was also in attendance.

READ: Cracks emerge in UDA over support for Raila’s AU bid as Senator drags in Uhuru

"This is the heartbeat of Baba," Ida added while referring to the MP as Mbadi Nyang’ (Mbadi the crocodile), a political nickname that the fierce lawmaker has embraced amid applause from the crowd that roared in agreement.

Mbadi cautions those celebrating Raila's exit

ADVERTISEMENT

When he took to the podium, Mbadi assured those in attendance that the exit of Odinga from politics to concentrate in his role should he succeed will leave no vacuum.

"Those who are celebrating Raila’s exit are probably our opponents from the UDA party who think it will be easier for them to win the next election if Raila is out of Kenyan politics. I want to tell all of you that you'll be surprised by the results," Mbadi stated when he took to the podium.

Minority Leader John Mbadi
Minority Leader John Mbadi Minority Leader John Mbadi Pulse Live Kenya

The event was attended by several leaders from the region, with those in attendance throwing their weight behind the nominated Member of Parliament.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

This is the heartbeat of Baba - Ida Odinga reveals preferred candidate to succeed Raila

This is the heartbeat of Baba - Ida Odinga reveals preferred candidate to succeed Raila

Mike Sonko to support Edna Awuor's quest for justice in Kelvin Kiptum baby mama saga

Mike Sonko to support Edna Awuor's quest for justice in Kelvin Kiptum baby mama saga

DCI gives update on abduction of pastor organizing Benny Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium

DCI gives update on abduction of pastor organizing Benny Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium

Reactions as video of employer assaulting female staff in Nairobi clothes shop surfaces

Reactions as video of employer assaulting female staff in Nairobi clothes shop surfaces

Ruto’s 4 promises to Kelvin Kiptum’s widow & caution on lifestyle

Ruto’s 4 promises to Kelvin Kiptum’s widow & caution on lifestyle

KRA collections hit Sh1.499 trillion on improved tax mobilisation

KRA collections hit Sh1.499 trillion on improved tax mobilisation

I take responsibility for the slow pace of reforms - CS Kindiki says on passport delays

I take responsibility for the slow pace of reforms - CS Kindiki says on passport delays

600,000 Kenyans to receive new generation digital IDs dubbed Maisha Card

600,000 Kenyans to receive new generation digital IDs dubbed Maisha Card

Wife eulogises Kiptum & shares how death snatched their upcoming dream wedding [Video]

Wife eulogises Kiptum & shares how death snatched their upcoming dream wedding [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Social media erupts as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street

Reactions as woman is thrown out of Mercedes Benz in Nairobi street

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor

How gov't pathologist Johansen Oduor handles families that dispute his autopsy findings

James Ayugi the founder of eCitizen

eCitizen founder breaks down what happens to school fees paid via the platform

Video of employer assaulting female staff sparks reactions on social media

Reactions as video of employer assaulting female staff in Nairobi clothes shop surfaces