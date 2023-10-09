The sports category has moved to a new website.

Men: 8 signs you should move on before she dumps you

Amos Robi

While many women are sincere in their relationships, there are instances where someone might not have your best interests at heart.

Man and woman having an argument (Photo by Diva Plavalaguna)
Man and woman having an argument (Photo by Diva Plavalaguna)

In matters of the heart, it's crucial to ensure that the love and affection in a relationship are mutual and genuine.

If you've been feeling uneasy about your relationship and suspect that your partner might be using you without truly loving you, it's essential to pay attention to certain signs.

In this article, we'll discuss eight signs that may indicate she's using you and doesn't love you genuinely.

One of the signs that someone might be using you is inconsistency in their feelings and actions.

If your partner's affection and love seem to fluctuate without a clear reason, it could be a sign that she's not genuinely invested in the relationship.

True love is consistent and unwavering, so be wary of frequent emotional ups and downs.

A person who's using you often avoids making long-term commitments. If she's reluctant to discuss the future or avoids planning for a life together, it may indicate that she's not truly in love.

A loving partner is typically excited about building a future together and is willing to commit to the relationship.

Couple on a date
Couple on a date Pulse Live Kenya

Do you find that your partner only reaches out when she needs help or something from you?

If your relationship primarily revolves around fulfilling her needs while she's unavailable when you need support, it could be a sign of her using you for personal gain rather than genuine love and companionship.

A partner who even doesn't show interest during conversations is only after using you.

Open communication is a cornerstone of any healthy relationship. If your partner is secretive about her life, avoids sharing her thoughts and feelings, or keeps you at a distance from her personal matters, it might indicate that she's not fully invested in the relationship. A loving partner is open and transparent.

In a loving relationship, both partners strive to understand each other's thoughts, feelings, and needs.

If she doesn't make an effort to understand your perspective or doesn't show genuine interest in your life, it may suggest that she's not invested in the emotional connection required for true love.

Unhappy couple man and woman
Unhappy couple man and woman ece-auto-gen

If your partner seems easily distracted or frequently prioritizes other activities and people over spending quality time with you, it can be a sign that she's not fully committed to the relationship.

A loving partner will make an effort to prioritize your bond and create meaningful experiences together.

True love often shines through during challenging moments. If she's unsupportive or absent during your times of need, it might be a sign that she's using you for her benefit rather than genuinely caring for your well-being.

A loving partner offers emotional support and encouragement when you need it the most.

Relationships require compromise from both sides. If your partner consistently refuses to meet you halfway or accommodate your needs and desires, it could be a sign that she's not interested in building a healthy, mutually fulfilling partnership.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

