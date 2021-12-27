RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Alex Mwakideu's sweet message on 7th anniversary with wife Mariam

Congratulations to the happy couple

Alex Mwakideu with wife Mariam Mbela
Alex Mwakideu with wife Mariam Mbela

Alex Mwakideu and wife Mariam Mwemba Mbela are celebrating their seventh anniversary.

The radio presenter posted a sweet photo with his wife, a nurse by profession, and captioned it with a brief message.

"Seven years na mtoto msafi wa Mbololo! Nakupenda sana @deembela I would still choose YOU TODAY!!! Cheers to many more years of awesomeness! #MunguMbele #HappyAnniversary #Anniversary," the caption read.

The post gave friends and followers of the media personality an opportunity to send their best wishes.

Jalang'o posted: "Kuna ka English hapo sio yako! Nani amekuandikia hii caption by the way? Meanwhile kama kawa shemeji yangu anakaa poa saana! Wewe ni kipara tu naona!"

nyaminde Happy Anniversary you beautiful people! Nawapenda sana!❤️❤️

namelesskenya 💯💯♥️♥️👌🏾

weezdom254 Blessings

kabiwajesus Happy anniversary 😍 #LoveWins

mcatricky Happy for you , mapenzi na yanoge zaidi 🔥

bonifacemwangi Happy anniversary❤️

drreign Happy Anniversary Shem ❤️❤️❤️

kepher_the_boss Uliangukia Mali Safi 👌 ya Mbololo 🔥 #Happy 7th Anniversary

kodienyhillary Hapo sawaaaaaaa 🙌🙌🙌 nawaombe Baraka watu wanguuu

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

