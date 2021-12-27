Alex Mwakideu and wife Mariam Mwemba Mbela are celebrating their seventh anniversary.
Alex Mwakideu's sweet message on 7th anniversary with wife Mariam
Congratulations to the happy couple
The radio presenter posted a sweet photo with his wife, a nurse by profession, and captioned it with a brief message.
"Seven years na mtoto msafi wa Mbololo! Nakupenda sana @deembela I would still choose YOU TODAY!!! Cheers to many more years of awesomeness! #MunguMbele #HappyAnniversary #Anniversary," the caption read.
The post gave friends and followers of the media personality an opportunity to send their best wishes.
Jalang'o posted: "Kuna ka English hapo sio yako! Nani amekuandikia hii caption by the way? Meanwhile kama kawa shemeji yangu anakaa poa saana! Wewe ni kipara tu naona!"
nyaminde Happy Anniversary you beautiful people! Nawapenda sana!❤️❤️
namelesskenya 💯💯♥️♥️👌🏾
weezdom254 Blessings
kabiwajesus Happy anniversary 😍 #LoveWins
mcatricky Happy for you , mapenzi na yanoge zaidi 🔥
bonifacemwangi Happy anniversary❤️
drreign Happy Anniversary Shem ❤️❤️❤️
kepher_the_boss Uliangukia Mali Safi 👌 ya Mbololo 🔥 #Happy 7th Anniversary
kodienyhillary Hapo sawaaaaaaa 🙌🙌🙌 nawaombe Baraka watu wanguuu
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke