Latest Kenyan Beauty and Health News & Trends

Struggles that made Morgan Bahati avoid camera & public spaces

Singer Bahati's eldest son, Morgan, is on a mission to transform his life, starting with his dream of achieving flawless skin and building the confidence to match. The teenager, who was adopted at the age of two opened up about struggles with an insecurity that impacted his self-esteem both at home and in school. Now, he’s taking charge of his journey and sharing his vision for a future where he brings meaningful change to leadership in Africa.