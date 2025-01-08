Latest Kenyan Beauty and Health News & Trends

Beauty & HealthLatest Kenyan Beauty and Health News & Trends
Struggles that made Morgan Bahati avoid camera & public spacesSinger Bahati's eldest son, Morgan, is on a mission to transform his life, starting with his dream of achieving flawless skin and building the confidence to match. The teenager, who was adopted at the age of two opened up about struggles with an insecurity that impacted his self-esteem both at home and in school. Now, he’s taking charge of his journey and sharing his vision for a future where he brings meaningful change to leadership in Africa.
How to survive January after overspending in DecemberAfter the detti-ness of December, January is often financially rough for many.
Kenyan celebrities who underwent body modifications in 2024Kenyan celebrities who underwent body modifications in 2024
Understanding Motor neurone disease (MND): Causes, symptoms & treatmentTalented Kenyan footballer Ezekiel Otuoma succumbed to Motor neurone disease (MND) after a long battle with the disease
Ending the year right: 10 things you should do before 202510 things to do before 2025
Kenya: These economic sectors are booming#FeatureByNextPath
4 big questions on semi-permanent makeup answeredAll makeup enthusiasts understand that whether temporary or permanent, the products and technique need to be compatible with your very unique skin. #FeatureByVictoriaBeautyAcademy
8 simple habits to improve your mental healthMental health is an incredibly important aspect of our overall well-being, often influencing how we think, feel, and act.
Understanding lip biting - Causes, implications, how to address itLip biting is a common habit that many people engage in, sometimes without even realising it.
Body odour or snoring? Kenyans share what they can tolerate from a partnerBetween body odour, snoring, and mouth odour, which one could you tolerate for the sake of love?
Overcoming pornography: 10 powerful prayer points with scripturesHere’s a look at some powerful prayer points backed by specific scriptures to help you or your loved ones overcome pornography addiction.
Enhance your wellness with hyperbaric chambers for home use#FeatureByRobert
Over 1000 women benefit from free health check-ups at Mbagathi HospitalMore than 1,000 women have received vital healthcare services during a four-day medical camp at Mbagathi County Hospital.
Truth about 4 common toilet bowl mythsDespite being a mundane fixture in daily life, the toilet bowl is surrounded by a flush of myths and misconceptions
Why hospitals have unique uniforms for patients, reasons they are baggyThough hospital uniforms may be simple and functional, they are also designed to preserve a patient's modesty.
7 tips to master phone etiquette in public spacesBy following these simple guidelines, you can ensure that your use of technology contributes positively to shared environments and reflects a courteous and attentive demeanour
Peter Msechu’s body transformation from 150kgs in bid to regain fitness [Photo]Former Tusker Project Fame (TPF) star and Tanzanian singer Peter Msechu has undergone gastric bypass surgery in his ongoing battle with excess weight.
8 health aspects to watch in your ageing loved onesEarly diagnosis and intervention can significantly improve the quality of life of ageing loved ones
Everything to know about Adenomyosis & how it affects women during mensesInfluencer Ajib Gathoni has shared a deeply personal health update with her followers, revealing her struggle with a condition called Adenomyosis.
Best high-protein vegetarian meals for gym enthusiastsLentils and quinoa are high-protein vegetarian options rich in fiber, iron, and magnesium