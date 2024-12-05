Latest Kenyan Career Tips, News & Trends

CareersLatest Kenyan Career Tips, News & Trends
PHOTOS: Highlights from the Leadership, Entrepreneurship, & Technology Summit 2024The LET 2024 Summit brought together an impressive lineup of speakers, including Robert Burale, Amos Ngahu, Sam Gichuru, Phil Director, Pinky Ghelani, Slim Shaka, Joyce Omondi Waihiga among others
5 hacks that will help you earn big, rule every roomWhy the Infinix HOT 50i is every content creator’s must-have tool
6 hidden advantages of wearing name tags at workEven though some employees may be instantly recognisable or familiar, wearing name tags in the office serves many purposes
Pulse Live & ISBI launch innovative program to transform creative ideas into profitsAre you a young creative? Enroll in Pulse Live & ISBI's groundbreaking program to turn your innovative ideas into profitable businesses.
9 behind-the-scenes careers that can make you rich in entertainment industryPassionate about the arts but don't fancy being in front of the camera? Here are 9 rewarding roles you can make a significant impact and shine brightly
How AI can assist you secure your dream jobHow AI tools like Gemini can empower Kenyan job seekers
Special traits that make women exceptional leadersSpecial traits that make women exceptional leaders
How to promote OnlyFans, according to creatorsUnlike other platforms, OnlyFans does not have a discovery page, which can make it hard for creators to get noticed. OnlyFans influencers typically have to advertise their accounts outside of the platform.
Kenyan teacher Rose Tata Wekesa sets new world record with 62-hour science classRose Tata Wekesa teaches longest science class ever for 62 hours
7 life hacks that can help you stop wasting timeIt is common knowledge that today's world is very fast-paced and time is a precious commodity. There's always a need to save time by managing work responsibilities and meeting personal commitments.
10 ways a graduate can manage period before employment [Daily/weekly routine]10 ways a graduate can manage the period before employment
4 workplace dynamics all newbies struggle with when starting a new jobExplore the challenges associated with power dynamics at work and insights on how newbies can navigate these complexities for a healthier professional environment.
Time to choose a career? Psychologist offers tips on journey after high schoolThe final high school exam is water under the bridge. Not all will have attained their desired success, that’s for sure. But there are still ample reasons to remain optimistic about the future.
Why Kenya's Mastermind Tobacco is ending contracts for 1,000 employeesUncertainty for 1,000 employees as Mastermind Tobacco initiates termination amid financial woes
10 lessons employment will teach youIt’s everyone’s dream to have a source of income whether it is being self-employed or being employed by someone else.
5 ways to handle the 'workplace snitch' professionallyHandling a workplace situation involving someone who is perceived as a "snitch" requires a delicate approach to maintaining a positive and professional environment.
According to netizens, these are the most annoying types of colleaguesWhen Netizens were asked to share their opinions on the types of colleagues that they thought were most annoying they shared funny but relatable answers:
5 not-so-obvious signs you’re a horrible boss and employees probably hate you“I am not one of those so-called toxic bosses,” you say. Well, don’t be too sure.
10 hot tips for building a stellar influencer careerMaster these 10 proven success tips to build a thriving career as an influencer.
Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurantGuided nature walk is part of what is on offer at the tastefully-designed and furnished hotel that is perceived as the ultimate getaway for locals and international tourists who seek a unique experience.