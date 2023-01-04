Amber Ray expecting 1st child with Rapudo, announces pregnancy in style [Photos]

The two love birds moved in together recently after Rapudo proposed while they were on a trip to Dubai.

Amber Ray made the revelation of her pregnancy through a series of photos on her page as Rapudo held her closely in their kitchen.

Rapudo couldn't hide his joy during the announcement and this is evident from the way he was posing with his lover while holding the pregnancy testing kit.

The two lovebirds have one kid each from their previous relationship and this pregnancy could be the beginning of their great union together after facing great obstacles together.

Amber recently stated that she was waiting for God's time when her fans asked her about getting pregnant for her fiancé.

Maybe she was waiting for the right time to unveil the good news to her fans who have been stalking her ever since she announced that she is living with Rapudo.

Congratulatory messages have flooded her page with some of her fans still in shock but happy for her.

For instance, Daddy Owen was quick to tag the lovebirds and congratulated them on moving their relationship a notch higher.

Another one added that this was a New Year blessing which has come in a beautiful package and concluded that she was going to help them raise the baby.