Amber Ray expecting 1st child with Rapudo, announces pregnancy in style [Photos]

Fabian Simiyu

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo are expecting their first child together after he proposed recently

Amber Ry and Kennedy Rapudo [Instagram]
Amber Ry and Kennedy Rapudo [Instagram]

Social media influencer Amber Ray has announced that she is expecting her first baby with fiancé Kennedy Rapudo through her Instagram page.

The two love birds moved in together recently after Rapudo proposed while they were on a trip to Dubai.

Amber Ray made the revelation of her pregnancy through a series of photos on her page as Rapudo held her closely in their kitchen.

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo [Instagram]
Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I only live for now - Amber Ray on moving in together with fiancé

Rapudo couldn't hide his joy during the announcement and this is evident from the way he was posing with his lover while holding the pregnancy testing kit.

The two lovebirds have one kid each from their previous relationship and this pregnancy could be the beginning of their great union together after facing great obstacles together.

Amber recently stated that she was waiting for God's time when her fans asked her about getting pregnant for her fiancé.

Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo
Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

Maybe she was waiting for the right time to unveil the good news to her fans who have been stalking her ever since she announced that she is living with Rapudo.

Congratulatory messages have flooded her page with some of her fans still in shock but happy for her.

For instance, Daddy Owen was quick to tag the lovebirds and congratulated them on moving their relationship a notch higher.

Kennedy Rapudo and Amber Ray [Instagram]
Kennedy Rapudo and Amber Ray [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Another one added that this was a New Year blessing which has come in a beautiful package and concluded that she was going to help them raise the baby.

Congratulations to Amber Ray and Rapudo on your new journey together.

