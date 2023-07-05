The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

American popstar Meghan Trainor welcomes second child, another boy

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The star and her husband have welcomed their cute bundle of joy into the world.

Meghan Trainer has welcomed baby number two! [Instagram/MeghanTrainor]
Meghan Trainer has welcomed baby number two! [Instagram/MeghanTrainor]

In her post, the pop star revealed that her second son, Barry Bruce, was born on July 1, 2023.

The adorable carousel post contained pictures of her, her husband, and her newborn son post-surgery, and after they left the hospital.

The very first photo displayed her carrying her new bundle of joy, evidently very elated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her caption stated, "On July 1st (our 7-year anniversary of our first date), we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world. He was a big boy at 8 lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin-to-skin time..."

She went further to thank her medical team, saying, "Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."

Trainor unveiled her pregnancy on NBC's morning show in January 2023; prior to this, she had successfully kept it a secret.

She gushed, “I’m pregnant! We did it! It finally happened, and we’re so excited.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘All About the Bass’ singer is married to the iconic 'Spy Kids' child actor Daryl Sabara, the two tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony in December 2018.

The couple then welcomed their first child, Riley, on February 8, 2021. Now little Riley has become a big brother.

Congratulations are in order for the couple.

Recommended articles

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

American popstar Meghan Trainor welcomes second child, another boy

American popstar Meghan Trainor welcomes second child, another boy

Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter marries longtime lesbian partner Roxanne Wilshire

Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter marries longtime lesbian partner Roxanne Wilshire

'How a church stole the best lover I have ever had' - Nigerian man

'How a church stole the best lover I have ever had' - Nigerian man

4 best ways to reduce the side effects of birth control pills

4 best ways to reduce the side effects of birth control pills

How to differentiate a body wash from a moisturising lotion

How to differentiate a body wash from a moisturising lotion

5 reasons to exercise more during the cold season

5 reasons to exercise more during the cold season

13 surprising secrets women don't want men to know

13 surprising secrets women don't want men to know

Top 7 deadly foods in the world that must be avoided

Top 7 deadly foods in the world that must be avoided

Fantana's birthday photos prove she's the ultimate fashion girl this season

Fantana's birthday photos prove she's the ultimate fashion girl this season

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Successful women are more likely to seek divorce [istockphoto]

Why women are likely to seek divorce after becoming more successful than their husbands

Naomi Campbell announces the birth of her son via instagram post [Instagram/ Naomicampbell]

53-year-old Naomi Campbell welcomes second child

Happy woman

13 surprising secrets women don't want men to know

Couple

Here's why rebound after a breakup may not be a bad idea at all