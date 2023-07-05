American popstar Meghan Trainor welcomes second child, another boy

In her post, the pop star revealed that her second son, Barry Bruce, was born on July 1, 2023.

The adorable carousel post contained pictures of her, her husband, and her newborn son post-surgery, and after they left the hospital.

The very first photo displayed her carrying her new bundle of joy, evidently very elated.

Her caption stated, "On July 1st (our 7-year anniversary of our first date), we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world. He was a big boy at 8 lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin-to-skin time..."

She went further to thank her medical team, saying, "Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."

Trainor unveiled her pregnancy on NBC's morning show in January 2023; prior to this, she had successfully kept it a secret.

She gushed, “I’m pregnant! We did it! It finally happened, and we’re so excited.”

The ‘All About the Bass’ singer is married to the iconic 'Spy Kids' child actor Daryl Sabara, the two tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony in December 2018.

The couple then welcomed their first child, Riley, on February 8, 2021. Now little Riley has become a big brother.