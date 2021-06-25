If your man does these 7 things, never let him go
Hey ladies, this world is full of toxic men and hey, good men are not easy to come by.
Now, if your man does these 7 things, you should never let him go:
1. Respects you
Not every man can respect you as a woman. If he treats you with respect and does not in any way demean you, keep him close to your bosom.
2. Makes you feel like a queen
You are a queen and you are confident about every bit of you. However, your man has the responsibility to compliment you every now and then and treat you like the queen you are.
3. He supports you
Instead of supporting you, some men will try to bring you down whenever they see you are rising up the success ladder because they feel threatened. A man who stands by you and pushes you to achieve your dreams is a rare kind and you can’t afford to lose him.
4. Loves you
People get into relationships with various intentions. However, if you are in a relationship with a man who truly loves you and you have no doubt about it, you are one lucky woman.
5. No trust issues
Marriages are breaking every day due to unfaithfulness. If you can trust him fully with your love, secrets and money issues, you might never find such a man again if you let him go.
6. Sacrifices for your sake
Everyone has their life to get busy with. But if he can afford to sacrifice some time from his tight schedule just to be with you, you will never regret keeping him.
7. Listens to you
Every woman’s dream is to have a man who can listen to all her worries, concerns and updates about the happenings in her life. If he spares his time to listen to all you have to say without complaining, hold on to him.
