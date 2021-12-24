Rapper Rosa Ree weds high school sweetheart in colorful wedding [Photos]

The two love birds tied the knot in an exquisite wedding ceremony that was graced by family and close friends.

Moments captured from the ceremony were later shared on social media by the couple. The two have been dating since their high school days and got engaged in September this years.

Rosa Ree weds King Petrousse. Pulse Live Kenya

“Hatimaye. Haikuwa rahisi…. @king_petrousse here’s to the beginning of FOREVER! I LOVE YOU ❤️‍🔥

“I never thought we could get this far…. My heart is full...@king_petrousse ❤️,” Shared Rosa Ree.

On the other hand, King wrote; “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where.❤️. And from the rib that the LORD God had taken from the man, He made a woman and brought her to him…. Genesis 2:22

"Always and Forever @rosa_ree ❤️. You are my home. Mrs. King ❤️,”.

Congratulations to the newlyweds.

