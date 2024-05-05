Update on entrepreneur Christina Lewis' health

Westwick College where she serves as the Director sought to put speculation on her health with a statement which appealed to all to honour her privacy as she focuses on her recovery.

The statement added that Christina underwent a successful surgical intervention and is on the path to recovery.

Christina Lewis recuperating in hospital after successful surgical intervention Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our director is recovering well after a successful surgical intervention. We appeal to conscientious bloggers and the Kenyan public to honor her privacy as she focuses on her recovery,” reads the statement in part.

Respect for privacy & amid misinformation on Christina Lewis

The statement also noted that the misinformation swirling on social media as well as the false allegations and unwarranted cyber harassment, seemingly driven by personal motives against her and the institution will be addressed through the official/legal channels.

“No individual should endure the distress of battling for their life in the hospital while facing unjustified criticism fueled by misinformation on social media." Added the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board of directors of Westwick College where the Kenyan-American entrepreneur serves as the Director confirmed their commitment to her well-being and swift recovery.

Christina Lewis recuperating in hospital after successful surgical intervention Pulse Live Kenya

The state-of-the-art medical college in the affluent Gigiri neighbourhood trains healthcare professionals, particularly in nursing assistant/caregiver programs.

Christina Lewis' & Yvonne Mugure drag blogger Edgar Obare to court

The shrewd entrepreneur has had to navigate several challenges as she grows her business empire, making significant strides and rising become a notable name in the world of business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Christina Lewis and her business partner Yvonne Mugure dragged blogger Edgar Obare to court over defamatory claims founded on an incomplete narrative which painted her as guilty of fraud.

In a subsequent interview with a local news outlet, Lewis shared court documents dismissing the lawsuit against Christine Lewis and Arizona Hospice by the Superior Court of Arizona.

Christina Lewis recuperating in hospital after successful surgical intervention Pulse Live Kenya