Update on entrepreneur Christina Lewis' health

Charles Ouma

No individual should endure the distress of battling for their life in the hospital while facing unjustified criticism fueled by misinformation on social media.

Christina Lewis recuperating in hospital after successful surgical intervention
Flamboyant entrepreneur Christina Lewis has undergone a successful surgical intervention and is recuperating at a Nairobi hospital.

Westwick College where she serves as the Director sought to put speculation on her health with a statement which appealed to all to honour her privacy as she focuses on her recovery.

The statement added that Christina underwent a successful surgical intervention and is on the path to recovery.

"Our director is recovering well after a successful surgical intervention. We appeal to conscientious bloggers and the Kenyan public to honor her privacy as she focuses on her recovery,” reads the statement in part.

The statement also noted that the misinformation swirling on social media as well as the false allegations and unwarranted cyber harassment, seemingly driven by personal motives against her and the institution will be addressed through the official/legal channels.

“No individual should endure the distress of battling for their life in the hospital while facing unjustified criticism fueled by misinformation on social media." Added the statement.

READ: Yvonne Mugure drags Edgar Obare to court over defamatory remarks

The board of directors of Westwick College where the Kenyan-American entrepreneur serves as the Director confirmed their commitment to her well-being and swift recovery.

The state-of-the-art medical college in the affluent Gigiri neighbourhood trains healthcare professionals, particularly in nursing assistant/caregiver programs.

The shrewd entrepreneur has had to navigate several challenges as she grows her business empire, making significant strides and rising become a notable name in the world of business.

Earlier this year, Christina Lewis and her business partner Yvonne Mugure dragged blogger Edgar Obare to court over defamatory claims founded on an incomplete narrative which painted her as guilty of fraud.

In a subsequent interview with a local news outlet, Lewis shared court documents dismissing the lawsuit against Christine Lewis and Arizona Hospice by the Superior Court of Arizona.

The visionary philanthropist and entrepreneur established the college in a bid to meet the global demand for well-trained and skilled healthcare professionals and out of her passion to provide cutting-edge healthcare solutions and support services.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

Update on entrepreneur Christina Lewis' health