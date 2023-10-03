The sports category has moved to a new website.

When women don’t wash their bras often, these 5 things happen

Temi Iwalaiye

Most women love to re-wear their bras and wash their clothes more often than their bras.

What happens when you don't wash your bra
What happens when you don't wash your bra [huffpost]

A bra or brassiere is closer to the body than most clothes and is used to support the breasts. It is believed that a bra should not be worn more than three to five times in a row. It is recommended to wash bras at least once a week.

If you don’t, here’s what happens:

No matter how many times you spray perfume on your bra, if you don't wash it regularly, it will stink to the heavens. A dirty bra is an accumulation of bacteria, oil, dirt, lotion, microorganisms, yeast, and fungi.

If you don't wash your bra, it will start to smell and the smell will rub off on other clothes, making you walk around with body odour.

Due to their tight fit and near contact with the skin, bras, particularly sports bras, are a major source of body acne. These bras, when unwashed, eventually become contaminated with filthy microorganisms, causing friction and acne. Your rib cage and underboob region may develop acne and pimples. Sports bras should be adequately washed after every two to three uses to lessen the possibility of red bumps unexpectedly appearing.

What happens when you don't wash your bra
What happens when you don't wash your bra [instyle] Pulse Nigeria
You don't want to ruin your good bras now do you? The fabric of your bras might become stained with sweat and deodorant, leaving yellow lines along the sides. These lines are brought on by sweat combined with oils, grime, and lotions. Discoloration may also be influenced by body chemistry. Use a toothbrush or stain remover to get rid of these stains. You should wash your underwear if there are any spots on it.

One of the top things that seriously irritates our skin is clothing. Sometimes it's because the clothing doesn't fit right, and other times it's because it is dirty. The area around your breasts is particularly inviting to bacteria and yeast since it is wet and cosy for them.

The skin may become raw in a pink area as a result of the yeast and bacteria, causing a rash or an infection.

Chafed nipples are caused by unwashed bras due to a mixture of sweat and dry skin. Even the smallest amount of moisture trapped between dirty fabrics and delicate skin can turn the nipple area into a danger zone full of soreness, crusting, oozing, and bleeding of the nipple

To keep your nipples happy and prevent chaffing, wash your bras at least once a week.

