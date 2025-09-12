Understanding men’s body types, how to dress them

When it comes to fashion, men often overlook the importance of dressing according to body shape. Just like women, men have different body frames that influence how clothes look and fit.

Understanding your body type is the first step towards choosing styles that enhance your best features and create a balanced look. Here are the common male body shapes and the fashion choices that suit them.

1. Rectangle body shape

Men with a rectangle body shape have shoulders, waist, and hips that are roughly the same width. This creates a straight silhouette with little definition.

To add more dimension, layering is key. Structured jackets, blazers, and coats with padded shoulders can create the illusion of broader upper body proportions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patterns such as horizontal stripes also work well to widen the chest, while slim-fit trousers help to avoid a boxy appearance.

An AI-generated image of a rectangle body shape

2. Triangle body shape

The triangle body shape is characterised by narrower shoulders and a wider waist and hips, forming a triangular silhouette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion for this body type focuses on drawing attention upward and balancing proportions. Structured jackets with broad lapels or shoulder details help create the illusion of width at the top.

Darker colours for trousers can minimise the lower body, while vertical stripes elongate the frame. Tailored fits are essential to give a cleaner and sharper look.

An AI-generated image of a triangle body shape

3. Inverted triangle body shape

This is a common shape for athletes and gym enthusiasts, marked by broad shoulders and chest with a noticeably narrow waist and hips.

ADVERTISEMENT

While this shape is admired, it can sometimes create disproportion if clothing choices exaggerate the upper body.

To balance it out, men with this shape should avoid overly tight tops and instead opt for slightly relaxed fits. Straight-cut trousers or jeans help create harmony with the broad shoulders.



V-neck shirts are also flattering as they elongate the neckline and reduce bulkiness in the chest area.

An AI-generated image of an inverted triangle body shape

READ ALSO: The best type of jeans for your body type

4. Oval body shape

ADVERTISEMENT

The oval body shape is identified by a wider torso, a fuller midsection, and comparatively narrower shoulders and hips. For men with this shape, the goal is to create a slimmer and taller appearance.



Vertical stripes and darker colours are reliable choices for this effect. Well-tailored blazers and structured jackets add definition to the shoulders, giving the frame more structure.



Avoid clingy or overly tight fabrics that highlight the midsection; instead, go for garments that gently skim the body.

An AI-generated image of an oval body shape

5. Trapezoid body shape

The trapezoid body shape is often considered the ideal masculine frame. It is well balanced, with broad shoulders and chest tapering smoothly into a narrower waist and hips.

Because of its natural symmetry, most clothing styles work well for this body type.

ADVERTISEMENT

An AI-generated image of a trapezoid body shape