Zari Hassan treats fans to stunning holiday photos with her children [Photos]

The 41-year-old mother of five captioned the photos with a message for the holiday season, asking her fans to create room in their homes for some holiday cheer.

"May the Holiday Spirit find a home in your heart. Remember, it's Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air. With love from me and my tribe," Zari posted.

2 Awards in 1 Night

She recently won two awards at the 2021 African Social Entertainment Awards (ASEA) in South Africa

Ms Hassan won the award for the Best Entrepreneur of the year as well as Sophisticated woman of the year award.

Taking to social media, the mother of five, expressed gratitude towards her fans for making her a winner.

"Thank you for your votes,” wrote Zari Hassan.