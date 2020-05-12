Health CAS Rashid Aman on Tuesday confirmed 15 new cases.

The number of total cases now stands at 715 in Kenya.

Three people also succumbed to coronavirus in Mombasa bringing the total number of fatalities to 36.

"We have lost three patients from Mombasa bringing total number of fatalities to 36," CAS Aman stated.

In terms of nationalities, 14 of the new cases are Kenyans and one is a Rwandan national.

So far the number of recoveries has increased to 259 after 8 people were discharged.

The new cases are from Mombasa (7), Migori (3), Wajir (2), Nairobi (1), Machakos (1) and Kiambu (1).