Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers have arrested ten male high school students after an incident at the Anestar Precious Girls School, Nakuru County.

The boys, who are all students at the Anestar Bahati Boys School are said to have sneaked out of their school and managed to enter the girls' school.

Police officers who responded at the scene reportedly had a difficult time in rounding up the boys, forcing them to fire in the air.

"Officers from Githioro Police Station responded swiftly and rushed to the school after the girls raised alarm. But not even the arrival of our men would scare away the defiant boys who kept hovering around the dormitory.

"Officers managed to arrest 10 of them, as others escaped in the dead of the night. The arrested were placed in custody at Dundori Patrol Base, pending further action," a statement from the DCI read in part.