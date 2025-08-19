Beyond football: Family, fashion & investments of Harambee Stars coach McCarthy

Benni McCarthy, a celebrated figure in African football, has recently guided Kenya’s Harambee Stars into the quarter finals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

His tactical sharpness and bold approach to squad rotation have drawn admiration across the continent. Yet away from the pitch, McCarthy’s life is equally compelling.

From his deep devotion to family and distinctive fashion choices to his business interests and investments, he represents more than just a football coach.

Benni McCarthy's family

At the heart of McCarthy’s world is his family. The former South African striker married Spanish artist Maria Santos in 2004 and together they had three daughters: Minna, Mya, and Allegra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the marriage ended in 2007, he has remained actively involved in their lives, regularly celebrating milestones with affectionate public tributes.

Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy and his family

In 2014, McCarthy found love again, this time with Scottish model and former Miss Edinburgh, Stacey Munro.

The pair tied the knot in Edinburgh in a football-themed wedding, with McCarthy wearing traditional Scottish attire to honour her heritage. They have since welcomed two children, daughter Lima Rose and son Lio Romero.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCarthy often shares his pride in fatherhood through social media posts. In one touching message to his daughter he wrote: “Happy 13th birthday to my beautiful daughter Lima. I hope you have the best day. I love you so much.”

Such moments reveal a softer side to a man who is often viewed only through the lens of competitive sport. His identity as a father remains central to his public and private life.

Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy and his family

A subtle fashion statement

ADVERTISEMENT

Though not known for flamboyance, McCarthy has a quiet sophistication in his sense of style.



His choice to wear a kilt at his wedding was more than a fashion statement; it reflected his respect for cultural traditions and his willingness to embrace different worlds.

Off the pitch, he is frequently spotted in well-tailored suits and casual but polished outfits, presenting an image of elegance without excess.

This understated approach mirrors his character. McCarthy prefers to let his achievements speak for him rather than adopting a flashy persona.



His fashion sense therefore enhances, rather than distracts from, his identity as a respected professional and family man.

Harambee Stars Coach Benni McCarthy

ADVERTISEMENT

Investments and financial acumen

Having enjoyed a successful playing career that saw him lift the UEFA Champions League trophy with Porto and represent South Africa at two World Cups, McCarthy has been able to establish significant financial stability.

His net worth is estimated at around US $16 million, accumulated from salaries, endorsements, and investments.