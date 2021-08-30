10 Dead as 346 test positive for Covid-19

Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 235,298 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,367,077.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 201, Nakuru 38, Murang’a 14, Machakos 10, Kiambu 9, Uasin Gishu 9, Kajiado 8, Kitui 7, Mandera 6, Nyandarua 5, Trans Nzoia 4, Embu 4, Garissa 4, Tana River 4, Bungoma 3, Laikipia 3, Makueni 3, Mombasa 3, Siaya 2, Kakamega 2, Vihiga 1, West Pokot 1, Meru 1, Kericho 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Nyeri 1 and Taita Taveta 1.

At the same time, 1,404 patients have recovered from the deadly virus; 1,327 from Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 77 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 222,357; 180,176 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program & 42,181 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 10 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,720.

1,951 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,924 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 148 patients are in the ICU, 108 of whom are on ventilatory support and 36 on supplemental oxygen. 4 patients are under observation

VACCINATION