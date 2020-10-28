Kenya has recorded 1,018 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were detected after testing 6,649 samples. Cumulative tests now stand at 672,771.

From the new cases, only 29 were foreigners with 657 accounting for infections among men and 361 among women.

The youngest new patient was a nine-month-old infant while the eldest was a 96-year-old.

Distribution by county was as follows; Nairobi (199), Mombasa (117), Kiambu (102), Kericho (73), Nakuru (67), Bungoma (66), Uasin Gishu (55), Kisumu (50), Kilifi (40), Kisii (30), Bomet & Siaya (18 each), Nyeri & West Pokot (16 each), Meru & Isiolo (14 each), Machakos (12), Murang'a & Nandi (10 each), Laikipia, Kajiado & Garissa (9 each), Busia, Tharaka Nithi and Nyamira (6 each), Vihiga & Samburu (5 each), Kakamega & Kwale (4 each), Trans Nzoia, Wajir & Baringo (3 each), Turkana, Narok, Taita Taveta, Tana River & Nyandarua (2 each) and Migori County with one case.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further disclosed that 36 patients are in the ICU; 18 on ventilatory support and 14 on supplementary oxygen.

Fourty five patients were also reported to be on supplementary oxygen; 22 of whom are in general wards and 23 in the HDU.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry of Health reported 16 more deaths bringing the total number of fatalities to 950.

426 patients were discharged; 312 from the home-based care programme and 114 from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 35,258.