13,000 Kenyans have received 2nd Covid vaccine dose - CS Kagwe

Of the over 13,000 vaccinations, 6,337 are health workers, 2,411 are aged above 58 years, 1,161 are teachers, 714 are security officers and 2,575 others.

As of Monday, 975,835 Kenyans had received the first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

At the same time, the CS confirmed 148 new positive Covid-19 cases in Kenya after testing a sample size of 2,163.

Kenya's total Covid-19 cases now stand at 172,639 with a positivity rate of 6.8% and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,836,410.

A total of 1,147 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 4,802 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

One hundred and two patients were reported to be in the Intensive care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilatory support, 60 on supplemental oxygen and 16 on observation.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 631 discharges; 135 from various health facilities while 496 from home-based care. Total recoveries now stand at 118,226.

CS Kagwe reported 21 new Covid-related deaths all of which were late death reports from facility record audits on diverse dates.