147 new coronavirus cases confirmed.

2831 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases is now 1618 in Kenya.

Health Cabinet Secretary also urged Kenyans to continue cooperating with the government in the fight against Coronvirus.

The number of recoveries also went up to 421 after 13 patients were discharged.

Three people also succumbed to the disease. 1 of the fatalities was from Kiambu County and the other two from Mombasa.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe warns of cholera outbreak that has infected 550 people and killed 13

Updates

The two patients had underlying conditions, according to CS Kagwe.

In terms of counties, Nairobi has the highest number of new cases at 90 followed by Mombasa at 41.

The cases in Nairobi are distributed in Kibra (35), Langata (15), Makadara (9), Westlands (8), Kamkunji (2) and Mathare (1).

Men also recorded the highest number of cases with 87 new cases being male and 60 being female.

The youngest patient is a one-year-old child and the oldest is 77-years-old.