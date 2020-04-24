The Ministry of Health has confirmed 16 new cases of Coronavirus in Kenya bringing the total to 336.

The statement delivered by CAS Rashid Aman noted that all new cases had been traced by the surveillance teams.

"In the last 24 hours we have tested 946 samples across 12 counties, this brings to 16,438 the total number of tests conducted so far.

"These 16 positive were picked out from among communities by our surveillance teams. Of these, 11 are from Nairobi and 5 from Mombasa," CAS Rashid highlighted.

The 11 cases found in Nairobi were from the following neighbourhoods:

Dandora - 5 City Park - 2 Eastleigh - 1 Parklands - 2 Pipeline - 1

The CAS noted that the affected estates in Mombasa are Kiembeni, Senti Kumi, Stadium, Msikiti Nuru and Mlaloni, each with one new case.

From the new infections, the Ministry of Health confirmed that 846 close contacts were being monitored.

He noted that there had been no new fatalities since April 18, conversely, five patients had recovered from the infection bring the total number of recoveries to 95.