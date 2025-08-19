Kenyan betting shops are turning to Clickobet Crash Games to boost income

Revenue growth doesn’t always require big moves. Across Kenya, small businesses are quietly adding real-money gaming setups to their spaces — turning underused corners into new income streams with minimal effort.

At the centre of this shift is Clickobet , a plug-and-play betting solution that’s redefining what it means to run a profitable venue in Africa.

With a low-cost setup of less than $150, even the smallest shops can now host real-time multiplayer games — no gaming expertise or dedicated staff required.

Clickobet’s flagship crash game, Pilot , allows up to five players to join in as a rising multiplier climbs — and crashes.

The thrill lies in cashing out before it’s too late. It's social, exciting, and powered by an automated system, making it ideal for business owners looking to generate passive income in high-traffic locations.

Proven performance on the ground

According to reports from local operators, Clickobet has delivered: +35% average revenue boost

Top revenue per square metre in Kenya’s crash game rankings

Fully automated operation that removes the need for staff oversight

Flexible format for any business

Clickobet’s plug-and-play format suits both large betting halls and small businesses looking to monetise walk-in customers.

From roadside kiosks to cafés and restaurants , any location with steady footfall can turn into a revenue-generating hub.

With just a basic PC, a screen, and a mouse, operators can install the system, launch multiplayer crash games, and start earning on day one.

Expanding game portfolio

Beyond Pilot, Clickobet’s growing portfolio includes:

Plinkgo – A fast-paced, physics-based game where players drop a ball through a field of pegs to land in bonus zones. Easy to play and highly visual, it’s a crowd favourite at land-based demos and industry expos like SiGMA Africa.

Gem Diggers – A multiplayer mining adventure for up to 10 players, where digging upgrades tool strength and unlocks surprise jackpots. Bonus features and group dynamics keep gameplay fresh and competitive.

Win Wheel – A bold, colourful spinning game designed to attract attention and deliver fast rounds. Its simple format makes it appealing to both first-timers and competitive players.

Fortuna – A thematic reimagining of Win Wheel, enriched with new multipliers and gameplay mechanics to keep long-session players engaged and returning for more.

Scalable model for Kenya’s retail economy

For Kenya’s retail ecosystem, Clickobet offers more than just entertainment — it’s a way to diversify income with minimal overhead or complexity.

As more venues adopt this lightweight model, what started as a single crash game terminal is fast becoming a blueprint for micro-retail innovation across Africa.