17 dead as 287 test positive for Covid-19

According to the statement from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the positivity rate is now 10.6%. From the cases, 280 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners. 170 are males and 117 females.

The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 89 years. The total confirmed positive cases are now 182,884 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,945,736.

152 patients have recovered from the disease, 84 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 68 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 124,588 out of whom 90,074 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 34,514 are from various health facilities.

Unfortunately, 17 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April, May and June. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,612.

A total of 1,062 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,730 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

101 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 33 of whom are on ventilatory support and 45 on supplemental oxygen. 23 patients are under observation.

Another 116 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 102 of them in general wards and 14 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of today, a total of 1,293,004 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, the total first doses are 1,003,204 while the second doses are 289,800.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 28.9% with the majority being males at 56% while females are at 44%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is