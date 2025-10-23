SportPesa Pink October campaign: How Kenya’s leading gaming brand is raising Breast Cancer awareness

Forget the scoreboards and jackpots for a moment, this October, SportPesa Kenya is playing for something far greater: saving lives.

In a year defined by national victories and community milestones, Kenya’s leading gaming brand is transforming its platform into a powerful voice for women’s health.

Under the banner Every Story Is Unique, Every Journey Matters, SportPesa is rallying an entire nation to fight breast cancer, with sport as the unifying heartbeat of hope and change.

Beyond the bets: Turning sport into a force for health

From the roar of packed stadiums to the pulse of digital fan communities, SportPesa is boldly leading Kenya’s Pink October Movement , not just in color, but in purpose.

The campaign celebrates survivors, caregivers, clinicians, and families who represent the courage behind every statistic.

“This month, and every month, belongs to every Kenyan whose story deserves to be heard early,” says Esther Kang’ethe, Head of Marketing, SportPesa Kenya. “We’re harnessing the unmatched passion of sport to amplify one message, early detection saves lives. Together, we can turn awareness into action.”

The SportPesa advantage: Why is this Pink October different

This year’s SportPesa Pink October campaign fuses the thrill of sport with a life-saving mission. From halftime PSAs and captain armbands to in-app alerts and bilingual health guides, SportPesa is ensuring that messages on breast cancer screening in Kenya reach every fan in stadiums, homes, and smartphones alike.

Guided by its Tujiamini community projects, the initiative extends far beyond digital campaigns.

At the grassroots level, local clubs and fan communities are leading authentic, non-promotional conversations about early screening, referrals, and preventive care. Because in SportPesa’s playbook, awareness is only the first half, the real victory lies in action.

Witness the power of sports and purpose

Kenyan sport will blaze pink this October from the captain’s armbands to the LEDs across stadiums. The SportPesa Goes Pink movement is inspiring fans, survivors, and families to share their stories under one banner of unity and hope.

Interactive content across SportPesa platforms links fans to county-level breast cancer programs and verified screening centers in Kenya, ensuring that education and access flow together.

Every click is designed to guide users toward professional help and preventive awareness.

Five pillars, one unstoppable movement

SportPesa’s 2025 campaign is built on five powerful pillars: awareness, education, access, community, and continuity.

These pillars are not just a one-month pledge but the foundation of an ongoing national effort to make women’s health awareness in Kenya part of everyday life.

From survivor-led interviews and local training sessions to easy-to-read screening guides, the campaign ensures that the message of early detection continues long after October fades.

How you can take part in the SportPesa Pink October campaign

Know the signs Learn to identify early warning signs such as lumps, dimpling, nipple changes, or pain. Visit a clinician for a clinical breast exam as soon as you notice anything unusual.

Book your screening Book a breast cancer screening near you - mammogram, ultrasound, or consultation. Bring a friend and make it a shared act of care.

Share the message Tag your teammates, post reminders, or link to verified health centers. Together, fans can spread awareness faster than any algorithm.

Championing health through sport, the Tujiamini way

Through the Tujiamini spirit , SportPesa continues to demonstrate that sport and social change go hand in hand.

This campaign stands as a living proof of the brand’s long-term vision, using its influence to foster national health, unity, and empowerment.

By anchoring CSR efforts under SportPesa CSR initiatives, the brand reinforces its leadership in responsible gaming and social impact, transforming entertainment into empowerment.

When Kenya goes Pink, Lives are saved

SportPesa has always understood the unifying power of national moments, from record jackpots to unforgettable community victories.

This October, that same energy fuels a different kind of win: more conversations, more screenings, and more lives saved.

Join the movement. Wear the ribbon. Share the signs. Book your screening. Because when Kenya goes pink together, every journey is honored, every voice is heard, and every life matters.

