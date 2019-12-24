A section of Nairobi County ward representatives has exposed a plan that was hatched by 18 of their counterparts in a bid to rescue Governor Mike Sonko from impeachment.

The 18 are said to have planned an 11-day trip to Dubai, UAE funded by taxpayers' funds to ensure that the Nairobi assembly did not have quorum to pass a censure motion against Governor Sonko.

The MCAs whose trip was approved by the Finance and and Economic Planning department include Majority Leader Charles Thuo, nominated MCAs Joyce Kamau and Millicent Jagero, Pumwani MCA Paul Ndung'u, Patriciah Mutheu (Mlango Kubwa), Joseph Wambugu (Karura), Kabiru Muchene (Uthiru Ruthimitu), Mark Ndungu (Maringo Hamza) and Julius Njoka (Kariobangi North) who are all from the majority wing of the House.

File image of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in court

Those from the minority side were listed as Jared Okode, Maurice Gari, Osman Khalif, Francis Otieno, Nicholas Okumu, Kennedy Obuya, Kennedy Oyugi and David Okelo.

The list also included county staff such as acting clerk Monicah Muthami, Asman John and Joseph Katoloki.

Sabotaging Governor Sonko ouster

The County Assembly requires at least 82 MCAs out of the total 123 members of the House to pass a censure motion.

Taking out 18 out of the House would affect the number of MCAs available to vote.

The minority side of the House is now demanding that Speaker Beatrice Elachi should cal for a special sitting of the House.

"We must stop this tendency of people wanting to transport MCAs when they are supposed to transact important issues of the assembly. Whether they facilitate MCAs out of the country or not, the threshold of numbers to transact the business of the House remains. Mr Sonko should stop misusing public funds," Minority whip Peter Imwatok stated.