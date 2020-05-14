1926 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

The number of cases now stand at in Kenya, according to Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi.

CAS Mwangangi also reported the death of two people who succumbed to Covid-19.

"We have lost another 2 patients both from Nairobi County bringing the total of deaths to 42 people," she said.

Three people have been discharged which increased the number of recoveries to 284.

The government also tested people at the Kenya- Tanzania border where 8 individuals from Tanzania tested positive and were referred back to the East African country.