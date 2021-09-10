Two police officers are in custody at the Gigiri Police Station following a robbery incident reported by a shop owner identified as Stephen Kamotho.
2 police officers arrested over robbery with violence in Dagoretti
Shop-owner raised alarm causing the officers to fire their guns
According to a report by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two attempted to steal from a shop in Kioko area in Dagoretti.
It is unclear what led to an altercation between Kamotho and the two officers identified as Inspector Evans Soita and Constable John Kemboi.
However, according to a statement recorded at the Kikuyu Police Station, the two entered Kamotho's business premises and brandished their firearms.
"They attempted to handcuff him but he resisted and raised alarm, attracting curious members of the public who responded in their numbers and rescued him. Cornered, the officers opted to escape by firing one round in the air to scare away the irate mob.
"In the ensuing melee, Soita lost his police communication pocket phone, as he took to his heels for dear life. Luckily, police officers on patrol based at Kikuyu, rushed to the scene of the incident and managed to dissuade the mob and recover the crucial police communication gadget," DCI reported.
