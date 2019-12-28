Two security officers died on the spot while five others were rushed to hospital following a deadly explosion.

The seven Special Forces were on routine patrol in Wajir county when the vehicle they were travelling in ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that reports indicate was a home-made bomb.

Wajir County Police Commander Thomas Ngeywa confirmed the Friday evening incident that comes in the wake of sustained attacks by Somalia-based terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

"I can confirm that our officers who were on a routine patrol were seriously injured after the vehicle they were travelling in hit an IED that had been planted along the route,"Ngeywa stated.

Sustained attacks

Earlier this week, security officers on a routine patrol escaped unhurt after their vehicle ran over a home-made bomb along Tarbaj-Kutulo road.

In yet another incident ten days ago, four construction workers were abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Wel Garas, Wajir East.

One of the victims managed to escape from the assailants.

Earlier this month, on December 7, eleven people lost their lives after a Mandera-bound bus was attacked by suspected Al-Shabaab militants.

Six others escaped with minor injuries.