Two suspects linked to the theft of Sh2.8 million were on Tuesday released on bail by a Nairobi Court.

The two were part of a five-member gang which is accused of having used the late Amos Ngatia Muiruri's credentials to steal from various bank accounts.

Muguna Mutembei and Ayugu Eugene Shivachi were charged with 12 counts relating to the theft of the sum of money from accounts at KCB, Equity Bank and NCBA.

"One of his sons discovered that the father’s telephone which he used for mobile bank transactions when he was alive had suddenly gone dead. The line was swiftly activated on another unknown phone.

"After the son reported the matter to Safaricom and the line was reverted to the family, they discovered that more than Sh2.8 million had been stolen though the NCBA App operated by the NCBA Bank Kenya, the Eazzy Banking app for the Equity Bank and the Mcoop cash app for the Co-operative Bank.

"The children visited the banks and confirmed the cash had been transferred to a different telephone number. They reported the theft to DCI headquarters," a statement from the DCI read in part.

The two were released on a total of Sh1 million cash bail.