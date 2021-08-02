24 deaths reported as Kenya's Covid-19 total rises to 204,271

CS Kagwe noted that the country's case load now stands at 204,271.

The positivity rate is now 12.5% with cumulative tests so far conducted at 2,142,309.

Distribution by county was: Nairobi 422, Mombasa 34, Kiambu 19, Uasin Gishu 17, Garissa 14, Murang’a 10, Kirinyaga and Nyeri with 9 cases each, Busia 7, Narok 6, Kajiado, Laikipia, Machakos and Kakamega with 4 cases each, Baringo, Mandera, Embu, Nakuru and Nyandarua with 3 cases each, Siaya and Kisii with 2 cases each, Homa Bay, Kericho, Kilifi, Kitui, Meru, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia and West Pokot with one case each.

A total of 1,136 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,825 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

One hundred and sixteen patients are in the ICU, 30 of whom are on ventilatory support and 57 on supplemental oxygen and 29 patients are under observation.

A hundred and eighty-five patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 159 of them in general wards and 26 in High Dependency Units.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry reported 1,934 new recoveries from Covid-19, 1,693 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 241 were from various health facilities.

Total recoveries are now 176,456 of whom 140,586 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 35,870 are from various health facilities.

Eleven patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, while 10 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of March, April, June and July 2021.

The latest numbers push the cumulative fatalities to 3,716.

Vaccination

As of Thursday 1,524,555 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,024,244 while second doses are 500,311.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 48.8% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 1.92%.