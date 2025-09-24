Champions League 2025/26: PSG's title defence and Europe's elite contenders

The UEFA Champions League is finally back and everyone is super excited to watch another season of sizzling football.

For the first time ever, Paris Saint-Germain are entering as defending champions, having lifted the Big Ears for the first time with a stunning 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in Munich last May.

For those seeking the best betting opportunities on this season's competition, Transfermarkt Betting provides comprehensive insights, expert analysis, and value predictions across all markets.

The platform combines Transfermarkt's extensive statistical database with professional betting expertise to deliver unmatched coverage of Europe's premier tournament.

The past three Champions League campaigns have showcased European football's evolving landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, we saw Manchester City finally break their European duck after a beautiful strike from Rodri helped them beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul.

That goal helped them become just the second English team to complete the European treble after their neighbors first did it in 1999.

The following year, we saw Real Madrid reassert their dominance in the Champions League, extending their record for most trophies in the competition’s history with a 2-nil win over Dortmund.

Then, in 2025, we saw another first-timer in the form of PSG. And just like City, their first UCL trophy completed a European treble, as well.

Despite coming in as defending champions, PSG have been given the most difficult path out of the league phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

They’ll have to face the champions of Spain, champions of Portugal, the last two champions of Germany, and the reigning Europa League champions all in the league phase.

And most of those games will be played without their front three who are suffering from one injury or another. Little wonder the Opta supercomputer ranks them as 3rd favorites for the title, behind Liverpool and Arsenal.

PSG's title defence carries a 12.1% probability according to expert analysis. Their remarkably young squad, featuring talents like João Neves (20), Désiré Doué (19), and Bradley Barcola (22), suggests sustained success ahead.

Manchester City and Barcelona are right behind PSG according to Opta’s Supercomputer, both with an 8.4% chance of winning the trophy come May 2026.

Barcelona's resurgence under Hansi Flick has been remarkable, particularly with Lamine Yamal's continued development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Man City now have the man who was in goal during PSG’s UCL successful season; he’ll be hoping to win it in back-to-back seasons with different clubs just like Samuel Eto’o did in 2009 and 2010.

This season's UEFA Champions League promises unprecedented drama with its expanded 36-team format and league phase structure.

With defending champions PSG facing strong competition from European giants like Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester City, and Real Madrid, European football's elite competition has never been more open.

The battle for continental supremacy has already begun and you just know it’s about to be a truly unforgettable campaign.

#FeatureByTransfermarkt