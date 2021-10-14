3 officers arrested for aiding self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala to escape

The three officers are; Philip Mbithi, Boniface Kamakia Mutuma and Precious Mwende Mwinzi who are all based at Jogoo Road Police Station. Two of the officers were on duty when Wanjala escaped while the other one is the Deputy Officer Commanding Station (Jogoo Road police station).

The officers spent the night at Capitol Hill cells after grilling and they are expected to be arraigned in Court on Thursday.

The 20-year-suspect escaped at a time he was expected to appear in court (Wednesday).

It remains unclear how Wanjala managed to escaped from Police custody, where he was under tight security.

In September, Masten Wanjala led a team of homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to a home in Bungoma County where he claimed to have buried some of his victims after killing them.

On September 4th, detectives concluded the re-enactment of four murder scenes where Wanjala led them in Bungoma county. He also led detectives to two murder scenes in Machakos county, five in Nairobi and two in Kajiado.