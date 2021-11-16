Update: 3 suicide bombers involved in Kampala attack

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said the three suspected suicide bombers are believed to be part of a domestic terror group affiliated to Allied Democratic Forces, an Islamist rebel group in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Enanga further gave an update on the number of people who have died so far. Six people were killed, including three of those behind the attacks.

"We have since seen footage, of a man who detonated himself, killing himself instantly. Two other people died from that CPS attack." said Enanga.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Two suicide bombers were also captured on CCTV cameras, moving on motorcycles and disguising as Boda Boda riders, they detonated the bombs that killed them instantly along Parliamentary avenue" the spokesperson continued.

Enanga added that 33 people were injured and five of them are in a critical condition. Police said the fourth suicide bomber was pursued and arrested in Bwaise, a Kampala suburb after he was shot and disabled by counter terrorism operatives.

“Although three suicide bombers died in the double bomb attacks, our CT response teams managed to pursue a fourth suicide bomb attacker and intercepted him at Bwaise.