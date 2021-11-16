RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Update: 3 suicide bombers involved in Kampala attack

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The terrorists are suspected to be part of a domestic terror group.

Security forces and forensics officers examine the scene of a blast on a street near the parliamentary building in Kampala, Uganda, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Two loud explosions rocked Uganda's capital, Kampala, early Tuesday, sparking chaos and confusion as people fled what is widely believed to be coordinated attacks. (Hajarah Nalwadda/AP)
Security forces and forensics officers examine the scene of a blast on a street near the parliamentary building in Kampala, Uganda, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Two loud explosions rocked Uganda's capital, Kampala, early Tuesday, sparking chaos and confusion as people fled what is widely believed to be coordinated attacks. (Hajarah Nalwadda/AP)

The Uganda police has confirmed that the Tuesday morning twin explosions near Parliament and Central Police Station was an act of terrorism.

Recommended articles

Police spokesman Fred Enanga said the three suspected suicide bombers are believed to be part of a domestic terror group affiliated to Allied Democratic Forces, an Islamist rebel group in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Enanga further gave an update on the number of people who have died so far. Six people were killed, including three of those behind the attacks.

"We have since seen footage, of a man who detonated himself, killing himself instantly. Two other people died from that CPS attack." said Enanga.

Uganda Police Spokesperson Commissioner Fred Enanga
Uganda Police Spokesperson Commissioner Fred Enanga Pulse Live Kenya

"Two suicide bombers were also captured on CCTV cameras, moving on motorcycles and disguising as Boda Boda riders, they detonated the bombs that killed them instantly along Parliamentary avenue" the spokesperson continued.

Enanga added that 33 people were injured and five of them are in a critical condition. Police said the fourth suicide bomber was pursued and arrested in Bwaise, a Kampala suburb after he was shot and disabled by counter terrorism operatives.

“Although three suicide bombers died in the double bomb attacks, our CT response teams managed to pursue a fourth suicide bomb attacker and intercepted him at Bwaise.

They shot and injured him, and immediately after, recovered an unexploded improvised explosive device at Nansana-Katooke, at his home, which the bomb squad, were going to neutralize. We are now pursuing other members of the terror groups,” concluded Enanga.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Update: 3 suicide bombers involved in Kampala attack

Update: 3 suicide bombers involved in Kampala attack

4 police officers jailed for killing British national in Diani

4 police officers jailed for killing British national in Diani

Anne Kananu's promise to Nairobians as she is sworn in as Governor

Anne Kananu's promise to Nairobians as she is sworn in as Governor

2 explosions rock Ugandan capital, Kampala

2 explosions rock Ugandan capital, Kampala

Kamiti : 7 prison warders arrested over escape of 3 terror suspects

Kamiti : 7 prison warders arrested over escape of 3 terror suspects

Miguna Miguna blocked from coming back to Kenya

Miguna Miguna blocked from coming back to Kenya

Prison Break - Three terror suspects escape from Kamiti Prison [Photos]

Prison Break - Three terror suspects escape from Kamiti Prison [Photos]

2 more Kenyan high schools report fire incidents

2 more Kenyan high schools report fire incidents

MP Abdullswamad overcome with grief as 4 members of staff die in accident

MP Abdullswamad overcome with grief as 4 members of staff die in accident

Trending

Alert: Expect uniformed NYS officers to knock on your door

National Youth Service (NYS) Commissioner Matilda Sakwa during a function at the NYS Paramilitary Academy

3 suspicious ships flee after George Kinoti landed in Mombasa unannounced

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

Why Centum CEO James Mworia is under attack

Centum CEO, James Mworia with the late Chris Kirubi

2 more Kenyan high schools report fire incidents

File image of a past fire incident at a secondary school