The Ministry of Heath has confirmed 30 new cases of novel coronavirus infection as the number rises to 465 in Kenya.

In an announcement made by Health CAS Rashid Aman, the 30 are spread across four Counties.

“Our Coronavirus situation is as follows; in the last 24 hours we have tested 883 cases, out of this 30 people tested positive. Out of this number, 19 are from Mombasa, 8 from Nairobi, 2 from Bungoma and one from Kitui,” said CAS Rashid.

The cases are distributed in various estates as follows; Nairobi 2 are from Kawangware, 5 Eastleigh, Kibra 1. In Mombasa, Mvita recorded 15 cases, Kisauni 3 and Likoni 1. In Kitui the one case was reported in Mwingi town while the two cases from Bungoma are from truck drivers.

15 people have been discharged.

30 New people test positive for Covid-19 as number rises to 465

On Saturday Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi who gave the brief on the Covid-19 situation asked Kenyans (Especially Nairobians) to refrain from going back to their normal life, despite the raise in numbers.

"We have seen many employees still going to work despite us encouraging employers to allow them to work from home and traffic almost resuming normal, this is a dangerous trend," she said.

Acting Director General for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth said Kenyans should expect a surge in Coronavirus numbers.

“We have 214 patients in hospitals across the country, only one is in critical condition, the rest are in stable condition. We expect a surge in our numbers and moving forward we require more quarantine facilities," said Dr. Amoth.