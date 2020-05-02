The Ministry of Health through Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Mercy Mwangangi has confirmed 24 new cases of Coronavirus raising the number of those who have tested positive to 435.

According to CAS Mwangangi, this is the highest number of positive cases to be recorded in Kenya since the first case of Covid-19 was reported.

The 24 cases were recorded after testing 1196 samples in the last 24 hours. 7 of the cases are from Kawangware, 10 Eastleigh, 5 Mombasa and 2 from Kuria West in Migori County.

At the same time, 2 more recoveries were confirmed bringing the number of those who have recovered from the novel Coronavirus to 152, with one person succumbing to the disease, raising COVID-19 deaths to 22.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi

CAS Mwangangi also asked Kenyans (Especially Nairobians) to refrain from going back to their normal life, despite the raise in numbers.

"We have seen many employees still going to work despite us encouraging employers to allow them to work from home and traffic almost resuming normal, this is a dangerous trend." Dr. Mercy Mwangangi.

On the other hand, Acting Director General for the Ministry of Health, DR. Patrick Amoth said Kenyans should expect a surge in Coronavirus numbers.

“We have 214 patients in hospitals across the country, only one is in critical condition, the rest are in stable condition. We expect a surge in our numbers and moving forward we require more quarantine facilities" said Dr. Amoth