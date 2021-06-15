456 test positive for Covid as US lowers restrictions on travelling to Kenya

According to the statement from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the positivity rate is now 8.1%.

This comes in the backdrop of United States lowering Kenya’s travel advisory level to two, down from four, adjusting travel guidance for vaccinated Americans in the process.

From the cases 424 are Kenyans while 32 are foreigners. 266 are males and 190 females.

The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 92 years old.

Kenya's total confirmed positive cases are now 176,137 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,876,105.

In the last 24 hours, 535 patients have recovered from the disease, 439 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 96 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 120,894 of whom 87,967 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 32,927 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Unfortunately, 7 people have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while 6 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the month of June. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,428.

A total of 975 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,716 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

100 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 29 of whom are on ventilatory support 6 and 59 on supplemental oxygen. 12 patients are under observation.

Another 110 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 105 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of today, a total of 1,138,748 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 989,422 while second doses are 149,326. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 15.0% with the majority being males at 56.4% while females are at 43.6%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is less than 1%.