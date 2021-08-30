RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

5-storey building collapses, many feared trapped inside

A 5-storey building in Gachie, Kiambu collapsed on Monday, August 30.

According to photos and videos reaching Pulse Live news desk, the building seemed to be under construction.

Kiambu County police commander Ali Nuno says no deaths have been reported so far.

Rescue efforts are underway as more than 10 people are feared trapped.

More to follow...

